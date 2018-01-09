Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dominica Williams performing in the Gaiety Theatre today, as the Irish National Opera launched its 2018 programme Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Members of Theresa May's new Cabinet outside No 10 Downing Street in London Source: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: Theresa May’s long-awaited government reshuffle was criticised after she promoted few fresh faces to her top team.

#WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said he would beat Oprah Winfrey in a presidential contest, but doesn’t think the media mogul will run.

#AUSTRALIA: Same-sex couples married in midnight ceremonies across Australia after the country’s last legal impediment to marriage equality expired.

#ISRAEL: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to defend himself after his son was recorded seemingly drunk outside a strip club talking about a natural gas deal by his government.

#NORTH KOREA: North Korea will take part in the Winter Olympics in South Korea, following talks between the two countries.

PARTING SHOT

Dublin City Council is set to spend €230,000 lowering Clontarf sea wall to improve the view for motorists, after a vote was passed by councillors.

The wall was built last year as part of the €5 million Clontarf cycle path. At the time, residents had argued that the wall would obscure the sea views for which the coastal road is known.

Cartoonist Annie West has come up with an alternative solution to the problem, but we’re not sure how much it’ll cost:

Source: Annie West/Twitter