Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND
- Charles Cleary was sentenced to life in prison for murdering student Leo Carolan.
- A second man was arrested in connection with the murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy.
- A Status Orange nationwide fog warning will remain in place until 2am.
- An 18-year-old man charged with the murder of a Japanese man in a stabbing in Dundalk last week was “not fit to attend” a court hearing.
- The funeral of former attorney general and European Commissioner Peter Sutherland took place in Dublin.
- The trial of Patrick Hutch, who is charged with the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in February 2016, began before the Special Criminal Court.
- The number of burglaries nationwide dropped 23% in November and December as gardaí conducted their winter phase of Operation Thor.
- Property prices rose by more than 11% in the year to November, according to the Central Statistics Office.
- The solicitor for a 14-year-old girl who settled a lawsuit against Facebook over a naked photograph of her posted to a ‘shame page’ said the social media giant should be doing more to fight abuse.
- Ireland’s most expensive school is set to open its doors in Dublin this September, with fees of up to €24,000 a year.
- Saoirse Ronan and Cillian Murphy are among this year’s Irish Film and Television Academy Awards nominees.
WORLD
#BRITAIN: Pro-Brexit MEP Nigel Farage suggested that Britain should hold a second referendum on EU membership – to silence those who do not want to leave.
#AUSTRALIA: The life support machine of former Home and Away actor Jessica Falkholt, who was seriously injured in a car crash that claimed the lives of her parents and sister, was turned off, according to reports.
#ECUADOR: The country granted citizenship to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been sheltering at its London embassy for five years to avoid arrest.
#ENGLAND: Three men who sexually exploited a 14-year-old girl by plying her with drugs and forcing her to work as a prostitute were jailed for a total of 18 years.
PARTING SHOT
People on Twitter have been sharing the weirdest things their parents banned them from watching or listening to as children – 101 Dalmatians, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Will Smith all made the list (via DailyEdge).
