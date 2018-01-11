Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

WORLD

#BRITAIN: Pro-Brexit MEP Nigel Farage suggested that Britain should hold a second referendum on EU membership – to silence those who do not want to leave.

#AUSTRALIA: The life support machine of former Home and Away actor Jessica Falkholt, who was seriously injured in a car crash that claimed the lives of her parents and sister, was turned off, according to reports.

#ECUADOR: The country granted citizenship to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been sheltering at its London embassy for five years to avoid arrest.

#ENGLAND: Three men who sexually exploited a 14-year-old girl by plying her with drugs and forcing her to work as a prostitute were jailed for a total of 18 years.

PARTING SHOT

People on Twitter have been sharing the weirdest things their parents banned them from watching or listening to as children – 101 Dalmatians, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Will Smith all made the list (via DailyEdge).

