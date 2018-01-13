Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A number of roads were closed in Cork due to flooding.
- A man was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after he was washed into the sea in Clare.
- The PSNI and gardaí renewed their appeal for help tracing the whereabouts of Belfast man Michael Cullen.
- DUP leader Arlene Foster said she doesn’t want to “lose” the close relationship that has formed between Northern Ireland and the Republic.
- Dublin Fire Brigade is rolling out upgraded breathing apparatus sets for its firefighters.
- Atheist Ireland called for bibles to be removed from referendum polling stations, saying there is no legal reason for them to be there.
- Liam Neeson said “there is a bit of a witch hunt happening” in Hollywood when asked about the ‘MeToo’ movement, but added that the movement was “healthy”.
WORLD
#CALIFORNIA: The death toll from recent mudslides rose to 18, with seven people still missing.
#HAWAII: An emergency alert telling people in Hawaii to “seek immediate shelter” due to a “ballistic missile threat” was sent in error.
#IRAN: Iran has said it won’t accept any changes to its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers after US President Donald Trump vowed to pull out of the accord in a few months if European allies don’t fix its “terrible flaws”.
#SOUTH AFRICA: Police intervened to clear protesters trashing outlets of Swedish clothing giant H&M in Johannesburg in response to its controversial ‘monkey’ advertisement.
PARTING SHOT
It’s often said that Dublin gets less rain than the rest of the country and reader Ben Dromey sent us the below gif, taken on Met Éireann’s website today, which really illustrates the point:
