Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Megan Lenehan joins protesters from the Irish Syria Solidarity Movement outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Paloma Faith performing at the Brit Awards 2018 Nominations event held at ITV Studios, London Source: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

#CALIFORNIA: The death toll from recent mudslides rose to 18, with seven people still missing.

#HAWAII: An emergency alert telling people in Hawaii to “seek immediate shelter” due to a “ballistic missile threat” was sent in error.

#IRAN: Iran has said it won’t accept any changes to its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers after US President Donald Trump vowed to pull out of the accord in a few months if European allies don’t fix its “terrible flaws”.

#SOUTH AFRICA: Police intervened to clear protesters trashing outlets of Swedish clothing giant H&M in Johannesburg in response to its controversial ‘monkey’ advertisement.

PARTING SHOT

It’s often said that Dublin gets less rain than the rest of the country and reader Ben Dromey sent us the below gif, taken on Met Éireann’s website today, which really illustrates the point:

Source: Met.ie