Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

IRELAND
- Members of the public turned out to pay their final respects to Cranberries singer Dolores Oâ€™Riordan in Limerick.
- An Irish woman died while on holiday in Thailand.
- GardaÃ investigating the murder of Derek Hutch appealed for information about two getaway cars.
- The search for a missing Irishman continued in Austria.
- Support for Fine Gael dropped, while support for other parties remain largely unchanged, according to a Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes opinion poll.
- GardaÃ sought the publicâ€™s help in tracing a 61-year-old man who has been missing from Galway since Thursday.
- There was an increase in the number of women joining the Defence Forces after â‚¬360,000 was spent on recruitment campaigns in 2017.
WORLD
#AFGHANISTAN: At least 18 people, including 14 foreigners, were killed after gunmen stormed a luxury hotel in Kabul. The death toll is expected to rise.
#ENGLAND: A 54-year-old man was arrested after an eight-year-old girl was stabbed to death in the West Midlands.
#WASHINGTON:Â US President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on his opponents ahead of a new effort to end the government shutdown.
#UK: Ukipâ€™s ruling body passed a vote of no confidence in party leader Henry Bolton following a row over racist comments allegedly made by his now ex-girlfriend.
