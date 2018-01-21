Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELAND

The coffin of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan is removed from St Joseph's Church in Limerick today Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

WORLD

A man walks his dogs in heavy snow at Whitley Bay beach, England Source: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/PA Images

#AFGHANISTAN: At least 18 people, including 14 foreigners, were killed after gunmen stormed a luxury hotel in Kabul. The death toll is expected to rise.

#ENGLAND: A 54-year-old man was arrested after an eight-year-old girl was stabbed to death in the West Midlands.

#WASHINGTON:Â US President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on his opponents ahead of a new effort to end the government shutdown.

#UK: Ukipâ€™s ruling body passed a vote of no confidence in party leader Henry Bolton following a row over racist comments allegedly made by his now ex-girlfriend.

PARTING SHOT

Hereâ€™s some nostalgia for your Sunday night.

Source: Nickelodeon

How many of these characters from old childrenâ€™s TV shows can you name? (via DailyEdge)