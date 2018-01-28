Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Hundreds of people turned out in Raheny, north Dublin, today to protest against plans to build new homes in St Anne's Park. Source: Frank Malone

INTERNATIONAL

A flooded street lamp is pictured on the river Seine in Paris, Source: Thibault Camus via PA

#RUSSIA: The leader of the opposition was arrested during anti-Putin protests.

#CHINA: Buzzfeed has joined forces with a huge Chinese company to bring its content to the country.

#PACIFIC: Seven survivors from a missing ferry were rescued on the Pacific Ocean today.

PARTING SHOT

If you’re feeling a bit blue this Sunday evening, cheer yourself up by gorging yourself on some 90s nostalgia. The good folk over at the DailyEdge have ranked the best solo Spice Girls songs so you don’t have to. They’re very good like that.

Source: PA Archive/PA Images

[TheDailyEdge.ie]

