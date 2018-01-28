  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 28 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what had people talking today.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 7:45 PM
3 hours ago 11,415 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3821537

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

image5 Hundreds of people turned out in Raheny, north Dublin, today to protest against plans to build new homes in St Anne's Park. Source: Frank Malone

INTERNATIONAL 

France Floods A flooded street lamp is pictured on the river Seine in Paris, Source: Thibault Camus via PA

#RUSSIA: The leader of the opposition was arrested during anti-Putin protests.

#CHINA: Buzzfeed has joined forces with a huge Chinese company to bring its content to the country.

#PACIFIC: Seven survivors from a missing ferry were rescued on the Pacific Ocean today.

PARTING SHOT

If you’re feeling a bit blue this Sunday evening, cheer yourself up by gorging yourself on some 90s nostalgia. The good folk over at the DailyEdge have ranked the best solo Spice Girls songs so you don’t have to. They’re very good like that.

Channel 5/ Spice Girls Source: PA Archive/PA Images

[TheDailyEdge.ie]

Comments are closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí caught a few people acting the maggot on Irish roads this weekend
96,773  65
2
Scientist warn of global pandemics: 'We know that it is coming, but we have no way of stopping it'
44,977  62
3
'People who brag about being busy will always be average. They'll never accomplish anything'
32,084  51
Fora
1
How Dealz's 'build now, ask later' record is slowly catching up with it
7,291  0
2
One of Ireland's wealthiest families is building a leisure centre on the Wexford seafront
841  0
3
5 ways to stop your mind from wandering during the workday
148  0
The42
1
As It Happened: Kerry v Donegal, Clare v Tipperary - Sunday GAA league match tracker
60,402  12
2
'What happens to the guy who's 6'5", 18 stone and runs a 4.8 second 40-yard dash?'
52,792  28
3
Poll: Who should take over from Michael Lyster as The Sunday Game presenter?
26,844  95
DailyEdge.ie
1
The Michael Collins movie was on last night and people had some opinions on his and Kitty's relationship
8,084  8
2
A bar is threatening to kick customers out if they speak like a Kardashian
7,247  9
3
16 beauty mistakes today's teenagers will never have to make
5,204  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HEALTH
Selling energy drinks to children: No plans from other retailers to copy Aldi's ban
Selling energy drinks to children: No plans from other retailers to copy Aldi's ban
Number of elderly people with four or more diseases to double by 2035
Low-cost gym chain Flyefit has worked out a huge increase in revenue
GARDAí
National Stadium shooting: GardaÃ­ looking for dark coloured Lexus car
National Stadium shooting: Gardaí looking for dark coloured Lexus car
Man charged over discovery of suspected meth lab in Dublin
'This was attempted murder': Suspected arson attack on family home in Waterford
DUBLIN
Three men charged over Dublin pharmacy armed robbery
Three men charged over Dublin pharmacy armed robbery
Prosecutions for illegal dumping expected after covert CCTV operations in Wicklow and Dublin
Seven of Dublin's All-Ireland winning team named to start in league opener
PARIS
No cash? No problem - This Paris church now takes bank cards
No cash? No problem - This Paris church now takes bank cards
Paris zoo reopens after 50 escaped baboons found
Paris on high alert as the swollen river Seine creeps higher and higher

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie