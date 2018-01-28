Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Porn bots briefly took over the Disclosures Tribunal hashtag on Twitter.
- It emerged that a new public bike scheme is coming to west Dublin.
- A new study revealed that the number of elderly people with four or more diseases will double by 2035.
- Construction industry representatives said that claims of high levels of bogus self-employment in the sector have been “grossly exaggerated”.
- Gardaí said they were looking for information on a dark coloured Lexus which was seen near the National Stadium prior to Friday’s shooting which left two injured.
- Three men were charged over the armed robbery of a pharmacy in north Dublin.
INTERNATIONAL
#RUSSIA: The leader of the opposition was arrested during anti-Putin protests.
#CHINA: Buzzfeed has joined forces with a huge Chinese company to bring its content to the country.
#PACIFIC: Seven survivors from a missing ferry were rescued on the Pacific Ocean today.
PARTING SHOT
