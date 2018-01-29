  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

The Sunset House murder trial, the Eighth Amendment and the FBI had people talking today.

By Órla Ryan Monday 29 Jan 2018, 9:00 PM
3 hours ago 8,261 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3823264

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

File Photo U2 will play two homecoming gigs at Dublin's 3Arena this November.End U2 will play two homecoming gigs at Dublin's 3Arena this November (pictured is frontman Bono at Croke Park in 2009) Source: Photo.RollingNews.ie

  • A man was jailed for life by the non-jury Special Criminal Court after being found guilty of the murder of the manager of the Sunset House pub in Dublin.
  • A man who pleaded guilty to the murder of Irene White told gardaí he got a “small sum of money” for killing her.
  • Health Minister Simon Harris said it would be preferable for the referendum on the Eighth Amendment to be held in May.
  • A judge directed a jury to acquit a second man accused of raping a woman on a tour bus after a Jason Derulo concert.
  • The National Maternity Hospital expressed concern that a new inquiry into the death of Malak Thawley at the hospital could lead to “massive operational and safety issues”.
  • A senior civil servant told the Disclosures Tribunal it would not have been in the public interest if former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan stepped down from her post following the publication of the O’Higgins report in 2016.
  • Michelle O’Neill will be the new vice president of Sinn Féin after she was the only member nominated for the position.
  • A man was charged after heroin and cannabis worth over €300,000 were seized in Co Tipperary.
  • A boil water notice was issued for large parts of Wicklow and south Dublin.
  • Michael Lyster, presenter of RTÉ’s The Sunday Game, confirmed he will retire at the end of the 2018 GAA season.

WORLD

pic Natasha Muirhead with a lithograph poster called Splitkein by Harald Damsleth from 1939 during a photocall at Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh ahead of a winter sports arts auction of rare posters Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

#US: The FBI’s deputy director, Andrew McCabe, stepped down after long-running criticism from President Donald Trump.

#FRANCE: Police detained an IT worker whose wife was murdered while out jogging, in a grisly case that shocked the country.

#UK: The Financial Reporting Council is investigating KPMG over the collapse of  construction firm Carillion.

PARTING SHOT

A new bar in Edinburgh has unveiled a 28-metre mural dedicated to Father Ted. It is as impressive as it sounds. Check out the full mural here [Scotsman Food and Drink].

Up with this sort of thing.

27173427_1499323916851299_8592605290569397519_o Source: Malones Edinburgh/Facebook

27022002_1499324290184595_3513832838542984747_o Source: Malones Edinburgh/Facebook

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases. 

