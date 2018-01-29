Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

U2 will play two homecoming gigs at Dublin's 3Arena this November (pictured is frontman Bono at Croke Park in 2009) Source: Photo.RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Natasha Muirhead with a lithograph poster called Splitkein by Harald Damsleth from 1939 during a photocall at Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh ahead of a winter sports arts auction of rare posters Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

#US: The FBI’s deputy director, Andrew McCabe, stepped down after long-running criticism from President Donald Trump.

#FRANCE: Police detained an IT worker whose wife was murdered while out jogging, in a grisly case that shocked the country.

#UK: The Financial Reporting Council is investigating KPMG over the collapse of construction firm Carillion.

PARTING SHOT

A new bar in Edinburgh has unveiled a 28-metre mural dedicated to Father Ted. It is as impressive as it sounds. Check out the full mural here [Scotsman Food and Drink].

Up with this sort of thing.

Source: Malones Edinburgh/Facebook

Source: Malones Edinburgh/Facebook

