Here's What Happened Today: Monday

IRELAND
- A man was jailed for life by the non-jury Special Criminal Court after being found guilty of the murder of the manager of the Sunset House pub in Dublin.
- A man who pleaded guilty to the murder of Irene White told gardaí he got a “small sum of money” for killing her.
- Health Minister Simon Harris said it would be preferable for the referendum on the Eighth Amendment to be held in May.
- A judge directed a jury to acquit a second man accused of raping a woman on a tour bus after a Jason Derulo concert.
- The National Maternity Hospital expressed concern that a new inquiry into the death of Malak Thawley at the hospital could lead to “massive operational and safety issues”.
- A senior civil servant told the Disclosures Tribunal it would not have been in the public interest if former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan stepped down from her post following the publication of the O’Higgins report in 2016.
- Michelle O’Neill will be the new vice president of Sinn Féin after she was the only member nominated for the position.
- A man was charged after heroin and cannabis worth over €300,000 were seized in Co Tipperary.
- A boil water notice was issued for large parts of Wicklow and south Dublin.
- Michael Lyster, presenter of RTÉ’s The Sunday Game, confirmed he will retire at the end of the 2018 GAA season.
WORLD
#US: The FBI’s deputy director, Andrew McCabe, stepped down after long-running criticism from President Donald Trump.
#FRANCE: Police detained an IT worker whose wife was murdered while out jogging, in a grisly case that shocked the country.
#UK: The Financial Reporting Council is investigating KPMG over the collapse of construction firm Carillion.
PARTING SHOT
A new bar in Edinburgh has unveiled a 28-metre mural dedicated to Father Ted. It is as impressive as it sounds. Check out the full mural here [Scotsman Food and Drink].
Up with this sort of thing.
