Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Former Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald leaving the Disclosures Tribunal in Dublin Castle today Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

The moon rising in Glastonbury Tor, Somerset Source: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

#WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump made a pitch for national unity in his first State of the Union address, calling for “one American family” after a year plagued by division and scandal.

#MICHIGAN: The number of identified sexual abuse victims of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has grown to 265, a judge announced today as a final sentencing hearing commenced.

#VIRGINIA: One person was killed after a chartered train carrying dozens of politicians to a Republican policy retreat in West Virginia collided with a rubbish truck.

#UK: British Prime Minister Theresa May batted away critics of her leadership, saying she is “not a quitter”.

PARTING SHOT

A killer whale called Wikie has learned to imitate human speech. Check out the first scientific demonstration of an orca mimicking human words in the above video.

While some people have argued that the research involving killer whales could help conservation efforts, charities such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) have said captive whales should be released into the wild.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.