Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND
- Gardaí believe one gunman carried out the Dublin attack in which Jason ‘Buda’ Molyneux was killed.
- A student who claims she was sexually assaulted by international rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding broke down as she told of the moment she was pushed onto a bed and raped.
- The Disclosures Tribunal heard that former Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald did not think an email forwarded to her informed her of Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan’s legal instructions.
- The body of missing man Michael Cullen was found.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar explained why he supports unrestricted access to abortion up to 12 weeks.
- Eir withdrew from bidding for the National Broadband Plan, leaving a question mark hanging over the State’s rural broadband rollout.
- Conor Skehan, chair of Ireland’s Housing Agency, defended his comments that some people presenting as homeless may have ‘gamed the system’, but noted it was likely to be a very small amount.
- Irish Water said a boil water notice affecting 65,000 people in parts of Wicklow and south Dublin will remain in place, following advice from the HSE.
- 11.5kg of cannabis was found concealed in soft toy during a search of a house in Dublin.
- DJs and venue owners called for longer licensing hours.
- 186 people have asked to surrender their dogs to Dogs Trust since Christmas.
- Ryan O’Shaughnessy will represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.
WORLD
#WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump made a pitch for national unity in his first State of the Union address, calling for “one American family” after a year plagued by division and scandal.
#MICHIGAN: The number of identified sexual abuse victims of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has grown to 265, a judge announced today as a final sentencing hearing commenced.
#VIRGINIA: One person was killed after a chartered train carrying dozens of politicians to a Republican policy retreat in West Virginia collided with a rubbish truck.
#UK: British Prime Minister Theresa May batted away critics of her leadership, saying she is “not a quitter”.
PARTING SHOT
A killer whale called Wikie has learned to imitate human speech. Check out the first scientific demonstration of an orca mimicking human words in the above video.
While some people have argued that the research involving killer whales could help conservation efforts, charities such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) have said captive whales should be released into the wild.
