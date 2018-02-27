  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 28 February, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Hail, sleet and snow hits the east, a Boris Johnson blunder and a fatal Fermanagh house fire – here’s your news round-up.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 9:06 PM
9 hours ago 16,646 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3875729

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

SNOW 010_90538096 Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

TOPSHOT-INDIA-RELIGION-HINDUISM-HOLI Indian widows covered in coloured powder sit aside while others dance during Holi festival or festival of colours celebrations in Vrindavan. Source: Getty Images

#SYRIA: A humanitarian “pause” announced by Russia in Syria’s deadly bombardment of Eastern Ghouta took effect this morning.

#BOJO: British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the Irish border issue could be solved in the same way that people travel across different boroughs of London.

#US: President Donald Trump say he would have rushed unarmed into the Florida school targeted by a mass shooter, as the officer accused of cowardice hit back.

PARTING SHOT

Winter weather Feb 26th 2018 Source: PA Images

There are sure to be some bizarre and beautiful shots of the exceptionally cold weather in Ireland over the next few days – here’s a jaw-dropping one from Wales.

A waterfall near Pen y Fan mountain on Brecon Beacon National Park froze in the sub-zero temperatures, creating quite a sight.

Winter weather Feb 26th 2018 Source: PA Images

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

