Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The country is to be hit with “continuous snow” over the coming days
- Breadmakers increased production as consumers empty shelves before the ‘Beast from the East’
- Leo Varadkar and a junior minister rowed about advice given to older people to leave the heating on 24/7
- Rugby player Stuart Olding denied accusations that he forced a woman to perform oral sex on him, a court heard
- A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after three people died in a house fire in Fermanagh
- A second man was arrested in connection with the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe
- The head of Enet, the last bidder for the government’s National Broadband Plan, suddenly resigned
- Library records of 20 people were altered to add “sexually explicit” information.
WORLD
#SYRIA: A humanitarian “pause” announced by Russia in Syria’s deadly bombardment of Eastern Ghouta took effect this morning.
#BOJO: British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the Irish border issue could be solved in the same way that people travel across different boroughs of London.
#US: President Donald Trump say he would have rushed unarmed into the Florida school targeted by a mass shooter, as the officer accused of cowardice hit back.
PARTING SHOT
There are sure to be some bizarre and beautiful shots of the exceptionally cold weather in Ireland over the next few days – here’s a jaw-dropping one from Wales.
A waterfall near Pen y Fan mountain on Brecon Beacon National Park froze in the sub-zero temperatures, creating quite a sight.
