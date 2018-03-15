  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 15 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Varadkar and Trump, Russia, and Filmbase had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 8:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,464 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3906640

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

11 Leo_90539778 Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meeting US President Donald Trump at the White House today to mark St Patrick's week Source: Merrion Street via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

SYRIA-CONFLICT-GHOUTA Civilians waiting to be evacuated from Eastern Ghouta in Syria today Source: AFP/Getty Images

#FLORIDA: Several people are believed to have died after a newly installed pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University.

#RUSSIA: Britain, France, Germany and the US have condemned a nerve agent attack on a Russian ex-spy, saying there was “no plausible alternative explanation” to Russian involvement.

#YORKSHIRE: A man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of his former partner’s daughter at an Aldi supermarket in Yorkshire where she worked.

#SLOVAKIA: Prime Minister Robert Fico resigned following a public backlash over the handling of the murder of an investigative journalist and his girlfriend.

#LONDON: A woman who pretended to be the widow of a Grenfell Tower victim so she could claim money and accommodation has been convicted of fraud.

PARTING SHOT

The latest article in our Radical Pathways series explores the issue of radicalisation in Ireland. Here Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, an imam based in Blanchardstown and the chair of the Irish Muslim Peace & Integration Council, discusses why a person may become radicalised:

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
What happened in Paddy Jackson's home was 'a throwback to the days of male entitlement', jury told
53,031  0
2
Donald Trump says he wants to come to Ireland as he meets Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office
51,309  65
3
36 people arrested after searches in Kilkenny and Carlow
39,538  0
Fora
1
Two people stand in the way of Waterford's €280m Saudi-backed regeneration project
4,878  0
2
It's now more expensive to live in Dublin than London
1,453  0
3
Ireland is getting its first direct flights to mainland China
198  0
The42
1
World Rugby stand Van der Westhuizen down for England-Ireland clash
31,229  33
2
As it happened: Day 3 of Cheltenham 2018
27,596  8
3
Henderson handed starting role as Ireland chase Grand Slam in Twickenham
26,679  42
DailyEdge.ie
1
Kendrick Lamar, N.E.R.D and Massive Attack have been announced for Electric Picnic 2018
11,982  22
2
9 ways you passed the time if you were a teenager at the dawn of the millennium
8,809  4
3
Katy Perry gave a teenage American Idol contestant his first kiss and it was pretty inappropriate
6,124  14

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
State does not accept Graham Dwyer's privacy was breached by use of mobile phone records in his trial
State does not accept Graham Dwyer's privacy was breached by use of mobile phone records in his trial
Man jailed for four months for sexually assaulting student on bus
Judge hears all cases under garda surveillance after threat of 'hand grenade day'
HIGH COURT
Graham Dwyer told that his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'
Graham Dwyer told that his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'
Belfast student seeks rights for Irish citizens in Northern Ireland to be allowed vote in Eighth referendum
'That was the time for Denis O'Brien to emerge from the shadows, but he didn't'
GARDAí
Brother and sister missing from Sligo
Brother and sister missing from Sligo
'A terrible tragedy': Farmer (90s) dies in accident on Kilkenny farm
GSOC investigating after woman (59) fatally struck by car in Donegal
DUBLIN
'We're crammed into trams': Serious delays on Luas Green Line
'We're crammed into trams': Serious delays on Luas Green Line
Three men to appear in court over Dublin firearm seizure
Man who threw burning pint glass of petrol into neighbour's garden jailed for 16 months

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie