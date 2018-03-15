Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he intervened on behalf of US President Donald Trump in order to stop a wind farm being built near Trump’s Doonbeg golf course in Clare.
- A jury presiding over a trial involving two rugby players accused of rape were told that what happened in the bedroom of Paddy Jackson’s Belfast home was “a throwback to the days of male entitlement”.
- A court heard that the State does not accept Graham Dwyer’s constitutional right to privacy was breached when retained data generated by his mobile phone was accessed by gardaí investigating the murder of Elaine O’Hara.
- Gardaí believe they stopped another gangland murder after arresting two men in Wexford.
- Students at Trinity College Dublin have vowed to keep protesting over proposal to bring in fees to resit exams.
- A referral was sent to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission in relation to a woman who died after being struck by a car in Co Donegal.
- Filmbase, the Dublin organisation which supports filmmakers in Ireland, is set to close after 32 years and go into voluntary liquidation.
- It’s now more expensive to live in Dublin than London, according to a new global study.
- Kendrick Lamar, NERD, St Vincent and Massive Attack are among the main acts announced for this year’s Electric Picnic festival.
WORLD
#FLORIDA: Several people are believed to have died after a newly installed pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University.
#RUSSIA: Britain, France, Germany and the US have condemned a nerve agent attack on a Russian ex-spy, saying there was “no plausible alternative explanation” to Russian involvement.
#YORKSHIRE: A man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of his former partner’s daughter at an Aldi supermarket in Yorkshire where she worked.
#SLOVAKIA: Prime Minister Robert Fico resigned following a public backlash over the handling of the murder of an investigative journalist and his girlfriend.
#LONDON: A woman who pretended to be the widow of a Grenfell Tower victim so she could claim money and accommodation has been convicted of fraud.
PARTING SHOT
The latest article in our Radical Pathways series explores the issue of radicalisation in Ireland. Here Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, an imam based in Blanchardstown and the chair of the Irish Muslim Peace & Integration Council, discusses why a person may become radicalised:Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

