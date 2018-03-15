Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meeting US President Donald Trump at the White House today to mark St Patrick's week Source: Merrion Street via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Civilians waiting to be evacuated from Eastern Ghouta in Syria today Source: AFP/Getty Images

#FLORIDA: Several people are believed to have died after a newly installed pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University.

#RUSSIA: Britain, France, Germany and the US have condemned a nerve agent attack on a Russian ex-spy, saying there was “no plausible alternative explanation” to Russian involvement.

#YORKSHIRE: A man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of his former partner’s daughter at an Aldi supermarket in Yorkshire where she worked.

#SLOVAKIA: Prime Minister Robert Fico resigned following a public backlash over the handling of the murder of an investigative journalist and his girlfriend.

#LONDON: A woman who pretended to be the widow of a Grenfell Tower victim so she could claim money and accommodation has been convicted of fraud.

PARTING SHOT

The latest article in our Radical Pathways series explores the issue of radicalisation in Ireland. Here Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, an imam based in Blanchardstown and the chair of the Irish Muslim Peace & Integration Council, discusses why a person may become radicalised:

