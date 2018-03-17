Here's What Happened Today: St Patrick's Day

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- St Patrick’s Day parades were held in Ireland and abroad to mark our national holiday.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar marched in the St Patrick’s Day parade in New York.
- An Irishman died following an accident in Dubai.
- A national snow-ice warning is in place, with the east of the country set to be worst affected.
- Landmarks around the world turned green to mark St Patrick’s Day.
- A taskforce has been established to tackle the issue of loneliness.
- News anchor Aengus Mac Grianna presented his last Six-One bulletin today, marking the end of 30 years with RTÉ.
WORLD
#GREECE: At least 16 people, including six children, drowned after a migrant boat capsized in the Aegean Sea.
#RUSSIA: The expulsion of 23 British diplomats “doesn’t change the facts of the matter” in relation to the poisoning of a former double agent in an English city, Prime Minister Theresa May said.
#FLORIDA: Concerns were raised about the safety of a pedestrian bridge in Miami prior to its collapse on Thursday in which six people died.
PARTING SHOT
In the final part of our Radical Pathways series, Professor Pat Dolan urges Ireland to take action against the spread of extreme ideologies here.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
COMMENTS