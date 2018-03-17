  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 17 March, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: St Patrick's Day

Parades, Leo Varadkar and the weather had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,039 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

mark hamill 569_90539989 Actor Mark Hamill *really* enjoyed the St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

) on March 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Rowers navigate Chicago River shortly after it was dyed green to mark St Patrick's Day Source: Scott Olson/Getty Image

#GREECE: At least 16 people, including six children, drowned after a migrant boat capsized in the Aegean Sea.

#RUSSIA: The expulsion of 23 British diplomats “doesn’t change the facts of the matter” in relation to the poisoning of a former double agent in an English city, Prime Minister Theresa May said.

#FLORIDA: Concerns were raised about the safety of a pedestrian bridge in Miami prior to its collapse on Thursday in which six people died.

PARTING SHOT

In the final part of our Radical Pathways series, Professor Pat Dolan urges Ireland to take action against the spread of extreme ideologies here.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

