Here's What Happened Today: St Patrick's Day

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Actor Mark Hamill *really* enjoyed the St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Rowers navigate Chicago River shortly after it was dyed green to mark St Patrick's Day Source: Scott Olson/Getty Image

#GREECE: At least 16 people, including six children, drowned after a migrant boat capsized in the Aegean Sea.

#RUSSIA: The expulsion of 23 British diplomats “doesn’t change the facts of the matter” in relation to the poisoning of a former double agent in an English city, Prime Minister Theresa May said.

#FLORIDA: Concerns were raised about the safety of a pedestrian bridge in Miami prior to its collapse on Thursday in which six people died.

PARTING SHOT

In the final part of our Radical Pathways series, Professor Pat Dolan urges Ireland to take action against the spread of extreme ideologies here.