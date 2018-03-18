Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death at a nightclub in Shannon, Co Clare.
- Extra beds were made available for rough sleepers as snow hit Ireland yet again.
- The bad weather affected public transport services and led to the cancellation of the homecoming celebration for Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning rugby team.
- Gardaí charged a man in connection with the murder of Joanne Lee.
- Almost half of voters are in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment, according to a new opinion poll.
- The husband of missing woman Tina Satchwell said he still believes she is alive.
- Sinn Féin saw a three-point bounce in the first opinion poll taken since Mary Lou McDonald was elected leader.
- An appeal for information about Mary Boyle was renewed on the 41st anniversary of the six-year-old’s disappearance.
WORLD
#RUSSIA: Vladimir Putin won Russia’s presidential election with almost 74% of the vote, according to an official exit poll.
#UK: The head of the British parliament’s media committee accused Facebook of misleading lawmakers by downplaying the risk of users’ data being shared without their consent.
#SYRIA: A Syrian refugee spoke to us about why he fled his home country to start a new life in Ireland.
PARTING SHOT
Ireland rugby caption Rory Best was a very man as the team arrived home after being crowned Grand Slam champions in Twickenham yesterday.

