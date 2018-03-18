Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sheep at a farm in Rosetown, Co Kildare, pictured in the snow today. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Russian President Vladimir Putin voting today. Source: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

#RUSSIA: Vladimir Putin won Russia’s presidential election with almost 74% of the vote, according to an official exit poll.

#UK: The head of the British parliament’s media committee accused Facebook of misleading lawmakers by downplaying the risk of users’ data being shared without their consent.

#SYRIA: A Syrian refugee spoke to us about why he fled his home country to start a new life in Ireland.

PARTING SHOT

Ireland rugby caption Rory Best was a very man as the team arrived home after being crowned Grand Slam champions in Twickenham yesterday.

Rory Best Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

