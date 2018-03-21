Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Luke O’Donnell (8) and CEO of the Irish Cancer Society Averil Power promoting Daffodil Day, which is happening on Friday Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Children try to photograph a peacock at the Santa Fe Zoo in Medellin, Colombia Source: AFP/Getty Images

#UK: The pilot of a jet which crashed onto a dual carriageway in England in 2015, killing 11 men, is to be charged with manslaughter.

#TEXAS: The suspect in a series of bomb attacks in Austin over the past few weeks blew himself up as law enforcement officials closed in on him.

#US: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded to the data mining controversy involving Cambridge Analytica, saying there has been a “breach of trust” between the social media platform and its users.

#RUSSIA: Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson agreed with a suggestion that Russian President Vladimir Putin would exploit hosting the 2018 football World Cup in the same way Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler did the Berlin Games.

#LONDON: TV presenter Ant McPartlin was charged with drink-driving.

PARTING SHOT

Some of the First Dates crew Source: RTÉ

First Dates Ireland is currently recruiting for the next series of the show. If you’re thinking of applying, take this quiz first (via DailyEdge).