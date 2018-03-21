Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Dáil approved the second stage of a Bill that will form the basis of the upcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment.
- Sinn Féin TD Carol Nolan was suspended from the party after voting against the Eighth Amendment referendum legislation.
- Dublin Fire Brigade is responding to a fire at a building in Ballymun.
- A father accused of murdering his infant son could be found guilty of manslaughter if the jury does not believe he intended to kill or cause serious injury to the child, a court was told.
- Gardaí are investigating if a €500,000 invoice fraud carried out against Dublin Zoo was intended to benefit Islamic extremists in the UK.
- Pope Francis will celebrate mass in the Phoenix Park on Sunday, 26 August.
- A barrister for Stuart Olding denied that the Ireland and Ulster rugby player was part of a cover-up conspiracy in the aftermath of an alleged rape.
- The Policing Authority rejected suggestions that it breached the confidence of analysts working in An Garda Síochána who raised concerns about the internal review of homicide figures.
- There are four counties where the average rent exceeds €1,000 per month: Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow.
- Johnny Ronan’s plans to build a 22-storey building in Dublin city received a set-back.
- There will be major train disruptions over the Easter weekend.
WORLD
#UK: The pilot of a jet which crashed onto a dual carriageway in England in 2015, killing 11 men, is to be charged with manslaughter.
#TEXAS: The suspect in a series of bomb attacks in Austin over the past few weeks blew himself up as law enforcement officials closed in on him.
#US: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded to the data mining controversy involving Cambridge Analytica, saying there has been a “breach of trust” between the social media platform and its users.
#RUSSIA: Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson agreed with a suggestion that Russian President Vladimir Putin would exploit hosting the 2018 football World Cup in the same way Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler did the Berlin Games.
#LONDON: TV presenter Ant McPartlin was charged with drink-driving.
PARTING SHOT
First Dates Ireland is currently recruiting for the next series of the show. If you’re thinking of applying, take this quiz first (via DailyEdge).
COMMENTS