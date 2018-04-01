Here's What Happened Today: Easter Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Source: Eamonn Farrell

IRELAND

Palestinian protesters walk between their family tents which they set it up in front the Gaza Strip border with Israel, during the sun set today. Source: Adel Hana

INTERNATIONAL

#ISRAEL: The country’s defence minister has said troops acted appropriately by only firing on Palestinian protesters who charged toward Gaza’s border with Israel.

#SOUTH KOREA: The United States and South Korea kicked off a low-key joint military drill as a diplomatic thaw over North Korea gathered pace.

PARTING SHOT

In case you missed it, TDs were left furious this morning at the news that they will now need to show a Public Services Card (PSC) to gain entry to Leinster House (look closely).