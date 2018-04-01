  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here's What Happened Today: Easter Sunday

Here’s what’s had people talking today.

By Christina Finn Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 8:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

1916 COMMEMORATION 758A9793_90541181 (1) Source: Eamonn Farrell

IRELAND

Palestinians Israel Palestinian protesters walk between their family tents which they set it up in front the Gaza Strip border with Israel, during the sun set today. Source: Adel Hana

INTERNATIONAL

#ISRAEL: The country’s defence minister has said troops acted appropriately by only firing on Palestinian protesters who charged toward Gaza’s border with Israel.

#SOUTH KOREA: The United States and South Korea kicked off a low-key joint military drill as a diplomatic thaw over North Korea gathered pace.

PARTING SHOT

In case you missed it, TDs were left furious this morning at the news that they will now need to show a Public Services Card (PSC) to gain entry to Leinster House (look closely).

About the author:

Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

