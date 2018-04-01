Here's What Happened Today: Easter Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Easter Rising of 1916 was commemorated with a military ceremony outside the GPO on O’Connell Street this afternoon.
- The only surviving child of an executed leader of the 1916 Rising died today at the age of 104.
- The Editor-in-Chief of the Irish Independent has said he is concerned that data of journalists working for INM may have been accessed without their knowledge.
- A teenager has died and two other people were seriously injured in a car crash in Clare.
- Tributes were paid to the 10-year-old boy killed during a family holiday in Tenerife by a hit-and-run driver.
- Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin has said misogyny is present in the Catholic Church.
- House prices continue to rise and the number of properties on the market continues to fall, the latest Daft.ie house price report has found.
- An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in Louth.
INTERNATIONAL
#ISRAEL: The country’s defence minister has said troops acted appropriately by only firing on Palestinian protesters who charged toward Gaza’s border with Israel.
#SOUTH KOREA: The United States and South Korea kicked off a low-key joint military drill as a diplomatic thaw over North Korea gathered pace.
PARTING SHOT
In case you missed it, TDs were left furious this morning at the news that they will now need to show a Public Services Card (PSC) to gain entry to Leinster House (look closely).
