Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A 18-year-old man was charged in connection with an assault and robberies in Clondalkin.
- Gardaí seized a submachine gun, four handguns and a vehicle in Dublin.
- The Teachers’ Union of Ireland called for pay equality and restoration.
- Ulster Rugby and the IRFU confirmed that Craig Gilroy is subject to an internal review and therefore not available for selection.
- The Data Protection Commissioner intends to undertake an investigation into a suspected data breach at Independent News and Media.
- The Russian Ambassador to Ireland said Ireland’s decision to expel a Russian diplomat is “not the end of the world”.
- Minister Josepha Madigan was announced as the coordinator of Fine Gael’s campaign to repeal the Eighth Amendment.
- Laois GAA footballer Daniel O’Reilly suffered a serious head injury in an attack in Carlow.
- Education Minister Richard Bruton ordered a full review of sex education in schools, with a particular focus on consent and contraception.
- The number of houses on the market in Dublin is starting to increase, although the number nationally remains stagnant.
- Farmers called for an emergency response to farm conditions after another weekend of heavy rain.
WORLD
#WASHINGTON: A Dutch lawyer became the first person sentenced in Robert Mueller’s investigation into links between Russia and Donald Trump’s US presidential campaign.
#UK: The head of the British military facility analysing the Novichok nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter said it has “not verified the precise source” of the substance.
#GERMANY: Prosecutors requested a court’s permission to extradite Catalonia’s ousted president Carles Puigdemont on a rebellion charge following his arrest in Germany last month.
#US: Gay dating app Grindr came under fire after it emerged that it shared information about users’ HIV status or locations with two companies enlisted to optimise its software.
PARTING SHOT
Kaylee Rogers, an 11-year-old girl from Co Down, stunned US viewers with her performance of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah on NBC’s Little Big Shots (via DailyEdge.ie).
