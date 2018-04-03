Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fr Peter McVerry at a photocall promoting a national demonstration about homelessness and housing that is due to take place on Saturday, 7 April Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A young panda eats bamboo shoots at the Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Research Base in China today Source: Wang He/Getty Images

#WASHINGTON: A Dutch lawyer became the first person sentenced in Robert Mueller’s investigation into links between Russia and Donald Trump’s US presidential campaign.

#UK: The head of the British military facility analysing the Novichok nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter said it has “not verified the precise source” of the substance.

#GERMANY: Prosecutors requested a court’s permission to extradite Catalonia’s ousted president Carles Puigdemont on a rebellion charge following his arrest in Germany last month.

#US: Gay dating app Grindr came under fire after it emerged that it shared information about users’ HIV status or locations with two companies enlisted to optimise its software.

PARTING SHOT

Kaylee Rogers, an 11-year-old girl from Co Down, stunned US viewers with her performance of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah on NBC’s Little Big Shots (via DailyEdge.ie).

