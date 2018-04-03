  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 3 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Robberies in Dublin, teachers’ pay and Independent News and Media had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 3 Apr 2018, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,020 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3938544

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

9703 Housing Demonstration_90541251 Fr Peter McVerry at a photocall promoting a national demonstration about homelessness and housing that is due to take place on Saturday, 7 April Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Chengdu Research Base Of Giant Panda Breeding A young panda eats bamboo shoots at the Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Research Base in China today Source: Wang He/Getty Images

#WASHINGTON: A Dutch lawyer became the first person sentenced in Robert Mueller’s investigation into links between Russia and Donald Trump’s US presidential campaign.

#UK: The head of the British military facility analysing the Novichok nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter said it has “not verified the precise source” of the substance.

#GERMANY: Prosecutors requested a court’s permission to extradite Catalonia’s ousted president Carles Puigdemont on a rebellion charge following his arrest in Germany last month.

#US: Gay dating app Grindr came under fire after it emerged that it shared information about users’ HIV status or locations with two companies enlisted to optimise its software.

PARTING SHOT

Kaylee Rogers, an 11-year-old girl from Co Down, stunned US viewers with her performance of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah on NBC’s Little Big Shots (via DailyEdge.ie).

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Ulster and Ireland's Craig Gilroy unavailable for selection amid internal review
50,252  0
2
Explainer: What on earth is going on at INM?
42,950  0
3
Designer of Kansas water slide arrested after it decapitated 10-year-old boy
35,809  15
Fora
1
'We were in danger of losing the roof over our heads - there's a lot to be said for desperation'
377  0
2
More than 600 homes have been approved for Cork under fast-track housing laws
347  0
3
What we know so far about the data breach claims rocking Ireland's biggest publisher
225  0
The42
1
Munster's Conor Murray underlines his deep rugby intelligence
40,752  51
2
As it happened: Juventus v Real Madrid, Sevilla v Bayern Munich, Champions League
20,637  48
3
Another blow for Saracens as South African owners want out
16,104  32
DailyEdge.ie
1
People have been moved by a lovely surprise that Stephen Hawking left for the people of Cambridge
10,432  1
2
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their divorce after 8 years of marriage
10,011  1
3
An Irish girl has gone insanely viral because of her parents reaction to her hickey
8,035  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
US
'It's like we have no border': Donald Trump vows to deploy military to the US-Mexico border
'It's like we have no border': Donald Trump vows to deploy military to the US-Mexico border
Bill Cosby retrial struggles to find jurors who haven't already made up their minds
Trump invited Putin to White House in phone call his advisers said not to make
GARDAí
Man charged over assault and attempted robberies in Clondalkin
Man charged over assault and attempted robberies in Clondalkin
Submachine gun and four handguns found in backpack in Dublin
'Heartbroken, devastated': Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly suffers serious head injury in attack
RUSSIA
Dutch lawyer becomes first person sentenced in Trump-Russia probe
Dutch lawyer becomes first person sentenced in Trump-Russia probe
UK scientists unable to prove nerve agent was Russian-made
Russia says Skripal poisoning is in UK's benefit as it is distracting from Brexit

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie