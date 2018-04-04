Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- One of the men hanged for the infamous Mám Trasna murders was pardoned by President Higgins.
- The government announced that fodder will have to be imported following months of difficult farming conditions.
- Gardaí are unsure if a member of the Hutch family who survived an alleged assassination attempt in Ireland was targeted by gunmen in Turkey.
- Opposition TDs said sexual health education should not be outsourced to outside agencies, such as Catholic groups.
- Three males were arrested following a car chase during which two garda patrol cars were hit near Castlebar in Co Mayo.
- More details emerged about an alleged data breach at Independent News and Media.
- An Irishman who was struck by a Canadian police vehicle last month remains in a serious condition.
- Irish Water was fined €6,000 for delaying works needed to reduce cancer-linked pollution levels in Co Donegal.
- Ex-Siptu boss Jack O’Connor was selected to represent Labour in Wicklow in the next general election.
- Low-cost airline Norwegian announced plans to suspend flights from Cork and Shannon to Boston-Providence for the winter months “due to lower demand”.
WORLD
#LONDON: Police renewed their appeal for information after a 17-year-old girl was shot dead in Tottenham.
#SYRIA: President Donald Trump said he expects to decide “very quickly” whether to remove US troops from war-torn Syria.
#RUSSIA: Russia and Britain traded accusations at a tense meeting of the world’s chemical weapons watchdog, as Moscow accused British and US secret services of being behind the poisoning of a former Russian former double agent.
#US: Facebook said it believes up to 87 million people’s data was improperly shared with the political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica.
PARTING SHOT
To mark the 50th anniversary of his assassination, Time has spoken to 10 historians about what people still don’t know about Martin Luther King Jr.
COMMENTS