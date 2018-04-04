Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Myles Joyce (Maolra Seoighe), who was pardoned by President Michael D Higgins this afternoon, as depicted in a new documentary about the Mám Trasna murders in 1882 Source: TG4

WORLD

Palestinian men use slingshots to throw stones during clashes with Israeli forces at the Israel-Gaza border today Source: AFP/Getty Images

#LONDON: Police renewed their appeal for information after a 17-year-old girl was shot dead in Tottenham.

#SYRIA: President Donald Trump said he expects to decide “very quickly” whether to remove US troops from war-torn Syria.

#RUSSIA: Russia and Britain traded accusations at a tense meeting of the world’s chemical weapons watchdog, as Moscow accused British and US secret services of being behind the poisoning of a former Russian former double agent.

#US: Facebook said it believes up to 87 million people’s data was improperly shared with the political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Time/Twitter

To mark the 50th anniversary of his assassination, Time has spoken to 10 historians about what people still don’t know about Martin Luther King Jr.