Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND
- A Dublin man wanted for the murder of dissident republican Peter Butterly five years ago was detained in Spain.
- Up to 45,000 Irish Facebook profiles may have been affected by the Cambridge Analytica data breach.
- The High Court appointed an interim examiner to Irish building contractor Sammon.
- Gardaí have yet to confirm the true identity of a man charged with the murder of a Japanese man in a stabbing in Dundalk in January.
- Conor McGregor and his entourage gatecrashed a UFC 223 media event in New York, sparking unsavoury scenes backstage which left one fighter with a laceration to his forehead.
- Gardaí issued two separate missing person appeals – one for a man in Tipperary and one for a teenage boy in Mayo.
- The Together For Yes campaign said repealing the Eighth Amendment would ensure equal access to abortions for abuse and rape victims.
- Two men were released on bail after appearing in court in connection with the assault of Laois GAA player Daniel O’Reilly.
- Over 2,500 tonnes of animal feed arrived in Ireland as farmers struggle to deal with the fodder crisis.
- Foster care services in three areas were criticised by Hiqa.
WORLD
#UK: Poisoning victim Yulia Skripal said her “strength is growing daily”, as she released her first statement since the Salisbury nerve agent attack.
#LONDON: Two 17-year-olds were arrested after an 18-year-old man died shortly after being stabbed last night.
#US: The US Surgeon General said he wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone to help combat the country’s opioid crisis and save lives.
#PHILIPPINES: The Philippines is closing its best-known holiday island, Boracay, to tourists for up to six months over concerns that the once idyllic resort has become a “cesspool” tainted by dumped sewage.
