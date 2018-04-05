Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

RTÉ presenter Miriam O'Callaghan at the launch of the Heroes Ball - a fundraising event for the LauraLynn Children's Hospice Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Children reach for bubbles created by Deni Yang during his show at the Discovery Cube Science Center in Santa Ana, California Source: AFP/Getty Images

#UK: Poisoning victim Yulia Skripal said her “strength is growing daily”, as she released her first statement since the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

#LONDON: Two 17-year-olds were arrested after an 18-year-old man died shortly after being stabbed last night.

#US: The US Surgeon General said he wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone to help combat the country’s opioid crisis and save lives.

#PHILIPPINES: The Philippines is closing its best-known holiday island, Boracay, to tourists for up to six months over concerns that the once idyllic resort has become a “cesspool” tainted by dumped sewage.

PARTING SHOT

One for the Parks and Recreation fans:

new Arctic Monkeys album track list looks like a transcript of Chris Pratt improvising former MouseRat band names pic.twitter.com/iOtwqrqNba — Donncha (@DonnchaKnow) April 5, 2018 Source: Donncha /Twitter

