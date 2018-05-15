Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The expert overseeing the inquiry into the CervicalCheck controversy has expressed concern about the “fevered atmosphere” surrounding the issue.
- Leo Varadkar said it is only “a matter of time” before a woman in the Republic of Ireland is prosecuted under Irish law for having an abortion.
- A crowd gathered at the Spire on O’Connell Street in Dublin city to protest the killing of 60 Palestinians by Israeli troops in Gaza.
- The former head of the Garda Press Office told the Disclosures Tribunal he never sent text messages smearing Maurice McCabe to the media.
- A woman who lost her newborn son weeks after her husband died suddenly has settled her case with the HSE.
- The State’s case against former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive David Drumm at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court closed after 74 days of evidence.
- More than €11 million has still not been paid out from the Irish Water refunds allowance, leaving more than 43,000 customers still to be refunded.
- Gardaí sought the public’s help in tracing a 32-year-old man who has been missing from Dublin since Friday.
WORLD
#UK: British Prime Minister Theresa May confronted Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg at a party meeting designed to break the deadlock over what form the UK’s post-Brexit customs arrangements with the EU might take.
#CHESHIRE: Former Aston Villa and Bolton defender Jlloyd Samuel died in a car crash at the age of 37.
#NEW YORK: Author Tom Wolfe, who wrote Bonfire of the Vanities, died at the age of 88.
PARTING SHOT
There was much discussion today about the Eighth Amendment debate on Claire Byrne Live last night. Here’s a list of claims made by both sides during the debate, and whether or not they’re accurate.
