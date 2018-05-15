Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A Rolling Stones mural on the side of JJ Smyth’s pub, a music venue on Dublin’s Aungier Street, ahead of the band's gig at Croke Park on Thursday. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A Palestinian woman reacts after tear gas was fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel today. Source: Khalil Hamra/AP/Press Association Images

#UK: British Prime Minister Theresa May confronted Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg at a party meeting designed to break the deadlock over what form the UK’s post-Brexit customs arrangements with the EU might take.

#CHESHIRE: Former Aston Villa and Bolton defender Jlloyd Samuel died in a car crash at the age of 37.

#NEW YORK: Author Tom Wolfe, who wrote Bonfire of the Vanities, died at the age of 88.

PARTING SHOT

There was much discussion today about the Eighth Amendment debate on Claire Byrne Live last night. Here’s a list of claims made by both sides during the debate, and whether or not they’re accurate.

THREAD on #CBLive and #8Ref debate claims - research by @TJ_FactCheck and @TheJournal_ie

We’re going to run through as much in the order as they came up last night as possible: — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) May 15, 2018 Source: TheJournal.ie /Twitter

