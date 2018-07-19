Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A 14-year-old Irish boy died after falling from a second-floor hotel balcony in Majorca.
- A Donegal teenager was acquitted of charges of raping a schoolmate in 2016.
- British Prime Minister Theresa May kicked off her visit to Northern Ireland, with Sinn Féin saying she will hear about the “catastrophic implications” of Brexit.
- Irish Water said outbreaks of rain over the coming days will not be enough to end the ongoing dry spell and see its month-long conservation order lifted.
- New figures revealed that 2017 was the worst year for assaults in almost a decade.
- Ryanair said it will cancel 16 flights in and out of Ireland on Tuesday if trade union Fórsa doesn’t call off a planned strike.
- The K Club, former Ryder Cup venue, is up for sale – with a price tag of €80 million.
- DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr made an emotional apology in the House of Commons over his failure to declare benefits he received from the Sri Lankan government.
WORLD
#ISRAEL: Israel’s parliament adopted a law defining the country as the nation state of the Jewish people, provoking fears it could lead to blatant discrimination against Arab citizens.
#UK: There were mixed reports as to whether or not the suspects behind the nerve agent attack against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia have been identified by police.
#US: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg clarified his stance pertaining to Holocaust deniers after being criticised for comments he made on the topic.
#LONDON: Sixty-seven people have been arrested by the Metropolitan Police this week during an operation targeting people who are involved in the exploitation of vulnerable people.
PARTING SHOT
Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin wants to reunite a toy owl with its owner (via DailyEdge).
