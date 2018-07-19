Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

British Prime Minister Theresa May Source: Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA Wire/PA Images

WORLD

Jodie Kidd launches Long Live the Local, a nationwide campaign backed by Britain's Beer Alliance calling on the government to cut high beer tax. Source: David Parry/PA Wire/PA Images

#ISRAEL: Israel’s parliament adopted a law defining the country as the nation state of the Jewish people, provoking fears it could lead to blatant discrimination against Arab citizens.

#UK: There were mixed reports as to whether or not the suspects behind the nerve agent attack against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia have been identified by police.

#US: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg clarified his stance pertaining to Holocaust deniers after being criticised for comments he made on the topic.

#LONDON: Sixty-seven people have been arrested by the Metropolitan Police this week during an operation targeting people who are involved in the exploitation of vulnerable people.

PARTING SHOT

Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin wants to reunite a toy owl with its owner (via DailyEdge).

Source: Our Lady's Children's Hospital