Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The water supply in Dublin could fail after 70 days, Irish Water warned.
- A man in his 60s lost his legal bid to leave a nursing home.
- The €1.5 million in sports funding announced by Minister Shane Ross is new funding that will be added to his department’s budget.
- The HPV vaccine is to be extended to boys next year.
- 200 members of services union Siptu are planning on leaving its membership in solidarity with a group of ESB workers who were expelled two weeks ago.
- 53% of boys in Ireland first watched porn when under the age of 13, according to a new survey.
- The RDS secured the go-ahead for a new three-tier 6,481-capacity Anglesea Stand.
- The Workplace Relations Commission ruled that Applus, the national car test (NCT) firm, was right to sack a test centre administrator who is alleged to have told a customer to ‘F**k off’.
WORLD
#LONDON: Police launched a murder investigation after a seven-year-old boy died in a fire.
#GERMANY: A court handed down lengthy jail sentences to a couple for repeatedly sexually abusing their young son and selling him to paedophiles online.
#INDONESIA: Irish tourists were among those evacuated from the Gili Islands after a second deadly earthquake within a week.
#BRITAIN: Prime Minister Theresa May backed calls for her former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to apologise for disparaging comments he made about Muslim women wearing burqas.
#HOLLYWOOD: The West Hollywood City Council unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove US President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
PARTING SHOT
Calling all ’90s kids: B*witched are playing Electric Picnic, and are dying to ‘break out the double denim’ (via DailyEdge).
