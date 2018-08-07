This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 7 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

A potential water shortage, the HPV vaccine and a fatal fire in London had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 7 Aug 2018, 9:00 PM
18 minutes ago 813 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4168957

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0141 Take Back The City Protest copy Edith Tomey (6) from Cabra in Dublin pictured at the Take Back The City housing protest in Dublin city centre. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

  • The water supply in Dublin could fail after 70 days, Irish Water warned.
  • A man in his 60s lost his legal bid to leave a nursing home.
  • The €1.5 million in sports funding announced by Minister Shane Ross is new funding that will be added to his department’s budget.
  • The HPV vaccine is to be extended to boys next year.
  • 200 members of services union Siptu are planning on leaving its membership in solidarity with a group of ESB workers who were expelled two weeks ago.
  • 53% of boys in Ireland first watched porn when under the age of 13, according to a new survey.
  • The RDS secured the go-ahead for a new three-tier 6,481-capacity Anglesea Stand.
  • The Workplace Relations Commission ruled that Applus, the national car test (NCT) firm, was right to sack a test centre administrator who is alleged to have told a customer to ‘F**k off’.

WORLD

beer Keith Nichols of the North Sussex Campaign for Real Ale at the Great British Beer Festival at Olympia in London. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

#LONDON: Police launched a murder investigation after a seven-year-old boy died in a fire.

#GERMANY: A court handed down lengthy jail sentences to a couple for repeatedly sexually abusing their young son and selling him to paedophiles online.

#INDONESIA: Irish tourists were among those evacuated from the Gili Islands after a second deadly earthquake within a week.

#BRITAIN: Prime Minister Theresa May backed calls for her former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to apologise for disparaging comments he made about Muslim women wearing burqas.

#HOLLYWOOD: The West Hollywood City Council unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove US President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

PARTING SHOT

Calling all ’90s kids: B*witched are playing Electric Picnic, and are dying to ‘break out the double denim’ (via DailyEdge).

bw1 Source: Gif via YouTube.com

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Coming soon? Here's what our sex lives will look like in the future (with robots and personalised toys)
46,723  58
2
Germany jails couple who sold son to paedophiles online for more than two years
38,205  63
3
Seven dead in Spain as Europe bakes in near-record temperatures
36,173  35
Fora
1
An NCT worker sacked for telling a customer to 'f**k off' has lost an unfair dismissal claim
385  0
2
The cost of building major projects has nearly topped the Celtic Tiger peak
301  0
3
After bagging €118m in funding, this ag-tech firm is building a Meath research hub
129  0
The42
1
'I saw people crying today... that's what football does'
25,355  12
2
19-year-old Irish defender Ryan Nolan signs new two-year deal with Inter Milan
17,701  14
3
Funding the key issue but Shaw wants 'creative solutions' to drive Irish hockey forward
11,766  33
DailyEdge
1
Two members of Boyzone 'ruined' a woman's wedding day ...it's The Dredge
5,415  1
2
20 tweets about always being tired that will speak to you on an emotional level
4,762  0
3
Beyoncé talked about her FUPA in a Vogue interview, and Twitter is just so grateful
4,123  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
All roads lead to Dr Hyde Park for All-Ireland quarter-final double-header
All roads lead to Dr Hyde Park for All-Ireland quarter-final double-header
The life of a Grafton Street busker: 'People think you show up and play - but I've been here since 8am'
Everything you need to know about today's homecoming celebration for Ireland's hockey heroes
YOUR SAY
Poll: Should drivers who exceed the speed limit by a greater margin face tougher penalties?
Poll: Should drivers who exceed the speed limit by a greater margin face tougher penalties?
Poll: Do you leave lights on at home when you go on holidays?
Poll: Do you check your work emails out-of-hours?
EARTHQUAKE
All Irish tourists taken off earthquake-stricken Gili Islands, ambassador says
All Irish tourists taken off earthquake-stricken Gili Islands, ambassador says
'Everyone was screaming... it was so scary': Irish woman caught up in Indonesia earthquake
At least 98 killed as powerful quake strikes tourist island of Lombok
TOURISM
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Galway
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Galway
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Fingal
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie