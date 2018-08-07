Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Edith Tomey (6) from Cabra in Dublin pictured at the Take Back The City housing protest in Dublin city centre. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Keith Nichols of the North Sussex Campaign for Real Ale at the Great British Beer Festival at Olympia in London. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

#LONDON: Police launched a murder investigation after a seven-year-old boy died in a fire.

#GERMANY: A court handed down lengthy jail sentences to a couple for repeatedly sexually abusing their young son and selling him to paedophiles online.

#INDONESIA: Irish tourists were among those evacuated from the Gili Islands after a second deadly earthquake within a week.

#BRITAIN: Prime Minister Theresa May backed calls for her former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to apologise for disparaging comments he made about Muslim women wearing burqas.

#HOLLYWOOD: The West Hollywood City Council unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove US President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

PARTING SHOT

Calling all ’90s kids: B*witched are playing Electric Picnic, and are dying to ‘break out the double denim’ (via DailyEdge).

Source: Gif via YouTube.com