Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A mother who spent Wednesday night in a garda station with her six children said experiencing homelessness is “the most horrible thing”.
- A man died in a car crash in north Dublin.
- Gardaí seized €250,000 in cash during an operation targeting organised criminals in Drogheda.
- Brother Kevin Crowley said it’s a disgrace homeless people are being moved out of emergency accommodation in Dublin during Pope Francis’ visit.
- Mandate trade union called for an immediate meeting with the appointed administrators for the House of Fraser group.
- Legislation which would allow for people to be stopped, searched and detained a mile inside the Northern Ireland border sparked outcry from political parties and human rights groups.
- Gardaí arrested two men in Blanchardstown in connection with the use of a skimming device on a bank ATM in Kildare town.
- The Workplace Relations Commission labelled KBC “sloppy” for hiring a worker with a prior conviction.
- A farmer was jailed over his refusal to obey orders not to trespass on or come within 100 metres of lands in Co Wexford.
WORLD
#CANADA: Four people, including two police officers, were killed by a gunman in the city of Fredericton in eastern Canada.
#EUROPE: More than 1,000 Ryanair flights were cancelled across Europe, affecting 55,000 passengers.
#LONDON: A man pleaded guilty to plotting a terror attack in central London aiming to kill more than 100 people.
#US: Ex-White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed that US President Donald Trump regularly uses the N-word.
PARTING SHOTSource: The 2 Johnnies/YouTube
A musical comedy duo from Co Tipperary got their song to number one on iTunes by raffling a bale of silage as a prize for buying the single (via DailyEdge).
