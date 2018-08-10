Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured at the launch of the national transport anti-racism campaign at Heuston Station in Dublin today are (L to R) Shahbaz Rana, Dublin Bus; Martin Acheampong, Luas; Tomasz Kawako, Irish Rail and Richard Adewuyi, Bus Éireann. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Police and RCMP officers survey the area of a shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada today. Source: Keith Minchin/AP/Press Association Images

#CANADA: Four people, including two police officers, were killed by a gunman in the city of Fredericton in eastern Canada.

#EUROPE: More than 1,000 Ryanair flights were cancelled across Europe, affecting 55,000 passengers.

#LONDON: A man pleaded guilty to plotting a terror attack in central London aiming to kill more than 100 people.

#US: Ex-White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed that US President Donald Trump regularly uses the N-word.

PARTING SHOT

A musical comedy duo from Co Tipperary got their song to number one on iTunes by raffling a bale of silage as a prize for buying the single (via DailyEdge).

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.