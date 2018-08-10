This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Homelessness, a shooting in Canada and Ryanair had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Friday 10 Aug 2018, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0012 New anti racism campaign in public transport_90551125 Pictured at the launch of the national transport anti-racism campaign at Heuston Station in Dublin today are (L to R) Shahbaz Rana, Dublin Bus; Martin Acheampong, Luas; Tomasz Kawako, Irish Rail and Richard Adewuyi, Bus Éireann. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • A mother who spent Wednesday night in a garda station with her six children said experiencing homelessness is “the most horrible thing”.
  • A man died in a car crash in north Dublin.
  • Gardaí seized €250,000 in cash during an operation targeting organised criminals in Drogheda.
  • Brother Kevin Crowley said it’s a disgrace homeless people are being moved out of emergency accommodation in Dublin during Pope Francis’ visit.
  • Mandate trade union called for an immediate meeting with the appointed administrators for the House of Fraser group.
  • Legislation which would allow for people to be stopped, searched and detained a mile inside the Northern Ireland border sparked outcry from political parties and human rights groups.
  • Gardaí arrested two men in Blanchardstown in connection with the use of a skimming device on a bank ATM in Kildare town.
  • The Workplace Relations Commission labelled KBC “sloppy” for hiring a worker with a prior conviction.
  • A farmer was jailed over his refusal to obey orders not to trespass on or come within 100 metres of lands in Co Wexford.

WORLD

canada Police and RCMP officers survey the area of a shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada today. Source: Keith Minchin/AP/Press Association Images

#CANADA: Four people, including two police officers, were killed by a gunman in the city of Fredericton in eastern Canada.

#EUROPE: More than 1,000 Ryanair flights were cancelled across Europe, affecting 55,000 passengers.

#LONDON: A man pleaded guilty to plotting a terror attack in central London aiming to kill more than 100 people.

#US: Ex-White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed that US President Donald Trump regularly uses the N-word.

PARTING SHOT

Source: The 2 Johnnies/YouTube

A musical comedy duo from Co Tipperary got their song to number one on iTunes by raffling a bale of silage as a prize for buying the single (via DailyEdge).

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases. 

