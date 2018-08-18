Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A US cardinal facing calls to resign cancelled his World Meeting of Families appearance.
- Meanwhile former president Mary McAleese called the event ‘a right-wing rally’.
- TheJournal.ie revealed that a reboot of the controversial Click.ie website is owned by its former boss.
- DJ Gareth O’Callaghan announced he was stepping down from radio due to illness.
- An increase in the price of the Lotto was announced.
- Lloyds Pharmacy workers continued their strike.
- Freedom of Information documents revealed how half of the water supply to certain areas is being lost due to leaks.
- Fianna Fáil remained split on whether to put forward Eamon Ó Cúiv as a presidential candidate.
- Storm Ernesto made its way to Ireland – with California wildfire smoke in its wake.
INTERNATIONAL
#UNITED NATIONS: Kofi Annan died after a short illness.
#UNITED STATES: Ex-CIA bosses released a scathing statement about Donald Trump.
#INDIA: The death toll in floods in the Kerala region rose to 324.
#ITALY: A national day of mourning for those killed in the Genoa bridge collapse was held.
#UNITED KINGDOM: Nigel Farage announced his return to front-line politics.
PARTING SHOT
Do you like old, stinky cheese? How about some that’s 3,200 years old? That’s what was found in an Egyptian tomb.
