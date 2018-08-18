Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin Lord Mayor Nial Ring with Lisa An (10) taking part in the Ireland Festival of Nations, in Mountjoy Square in Dublin today. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A pug runs on a track at the 9th International Pug Meeting in Berlin, Germany. Source: PA Images

#UNITED NATIONS: Kofi Annan died after a short illness.

#UNITED STATES: Ex-CIA bosses released a scathing statement about Donald Trump.



#INDIA: The death toll in floods in the Kerala region rose to 324.

#ITALY: A national day of mourning for those killed in the Genoa bridge collapse was held.

#UNITED KINGDOM: Nigel Farage announced his return to front-line politics.

PARTING SHOT

Do you like old, stinky cheese? How about some that’s 3,200 years old? That’s what was found in an Egyptian tomb.