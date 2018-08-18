This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 23 °C Saturday 18 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what had people talking today.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 18 Aug 2018, 7:51 PM
52 minutes ago 1,922 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4188993

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

fest of nations 216_90551723 Dublin Lord Mayor Nial Ring with Lisa An (10) taking part in the Ireland Festival of Nations, in Mountjoy Square in Dublin today. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

9. International Pug Meeting A pug runs on a track at the 9th International Pug Meeting in Berlin, Germany. Source: PA Images

#UNITED NATIONS: Kofi Annan died after a short illness.

#UNITED STATES: Ex-CIA bosses released a scathing statement about Donald Trump.

#INDIA: The death toll in floods in the Kerala region rose to 324.

#ITALY: A national day of mourning for those killed in the Genoa bridge collapse was held.

#UNITED KINGDOM: Nigel Farage announced his return to front-line politics.

PARTING SHOT

Do you like old, stinky cheese? How about some that’s 3,200 years old? That’s what was found in an Egyptian tomb.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan has died following a short illness
    46,833  54
    2
    		DJ Gareth O'Callaghan to step down from radio as he battles 'rare and incurable disease'
    43,777  39
    3
    		Stormy Daniels explains why she pulled out of Celebrity Big Brother at last minute
    42,336  25
    Fora
    1
    		'A disservice to the nation': Pilots say Dublin Airport's new runway will be too short
    8,785  0
    2
    		Tesco has been reprimanded for suspending a worker after last year’s strike
    366  0
    3
    		Why the Leaving Cert is hurting Ireland's economy
    149  0
    The42
    1
    		'Katie's not improving... She's definitely stoppable, and my hands are made to do exactly that'
    23,649  19
    2
    		As it happened: Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League
    21,823  13
    3
    		'I’d say it was tough enough for him...he would more than likely be playing with Galway as well'
    21,840  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'Human Ken doll' Rodrigo Alves is on his final warning for using the n-word twice on CBB
    5,829  1
    2
    		Wait, did Hailee Steinfeld nab Niall Horan as her boyfriend through a tweet?
    5,666  0
    3
    		The public is traumatised by an artist's 3D re-imagining of Homer Simpson IRL
    4,087  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    US cardinal facing calls to resign cancels appearance at World Meeting of Families
    US cardinal facing calls to resign cancels appearance at World Meeting of Families
    Mary McAleese: 'World Meeting of Families is essentially a right wing rally'
    Names of 796 Tuam Babies written on white sheets and brought to Galway church
    CORK
    Starbucks has lost its third planning battle over an 'unauthorised' cafÃ© in Cork
    Starbucks has lost its third planning battle over an 'unauthorised' café in Cork
    Sweetnam superb as Munster start season with win over Kidney's London Irish
    Guess who's back! 17-time All-Ireland winner Corkery returns to Rebels' camogie panel
    COURT
    Court of Appeal to rule later this month on woman's challenge to Eighth Referendum result
    Court of Appeal to rule later this month on woman's challenge to Eighth Referendum result
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    No criminal charges to be brought over man shot dead in mistaken identity case
    HOUSING
    'Summerhill was the tip of the iceberg': Housing activists take over second property in Dublin
    'Summerhill was the tip of the iceberg': Housing activists take over second property in Dublin
    Dublin rental prices now €500-a-month higher than boom time as students 'left scraping the barrel'
    HAP: Landlords are just turning around and saying, 'Someone else is after coming in with cash'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie