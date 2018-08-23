Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Leaflets making links between abortion and breast cancer have been spotted on display in the main exhibition hall of the RDS.
- New research found that 10% of children don’t wear seatbelts when they’re travelling.
- A deal was reached between Ryanair and striking Irish pilots.
- Gardaí warned motorists of a raft of road closures for the papal visit.
- Over 8 million cigarettes were seized at Dublin Port.
- Firefighters in Meath saved the life of a man after members of the public spotted smoke coming from a house.
- A woman attacked a priest with a knife in Kilkenny.
WORLD
#USA: Trump said the US economy would tank if he is impeached.
#FRANCE: A man his mother and sister to death and seriously injured another person in a town near Paris before being shot dead by police.
#HONG KONG: An anaesthetist gassed his wife and daughter to death using a yoga ball filled with carbon monoxide.
PARTING SHOT
Sometimes, a magazine cover tells you all you need to know.
Here’s Time magazine take on the turmoil engulfing Trump’s presidency.
