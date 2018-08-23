Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

Nuns queue for food at the World Meeting of Families today in the RDS. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

WORLD

A penguin is watched by a zoo keeper as it stands on a weighing scale for the Zoo’s annual weigh in, in London. Source: Frank Augstein via PA

#USA: Trump said the US economy would tank if he is impeached.

#FRANCE: A man his mother and sister to death and seriously injured another person in a town near Paris before being shot dead by police.

#HONG KONG: An anaesthetist gassed his wife and daughter to death using a yoga ball filled with carbon monoxide.



PARTING SHOT

Sometimes, a magazine cover tells you all you need to know.

Here’s Time magazine take on the turmoil engulfing Trump’s presidency.