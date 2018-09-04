This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

A row between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, the closure of 157 post offices and a new book about Trump had everyone talking today.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 9:01 PM
1 hour ago 2,670 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4219251

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

9172Drew Harris_90553224 Garda Commissioner Drew Harris held his first press conference in his new role today. Source: Leah Farrell

IRELAND

Severe Flooding In India A flute seller sit on a bench submerged with flooded water of river Ganga at Sangam area in Allahabad in India. Source: Prabhat Kumar Verma

WORLD

#WHITE HOUSE GATE: An explosive new book by Bob Woodward paints tense relations between President Donald Trump and his top advisers.

#SYRIA: President Trump warned Syria against launching an attack on the country’s rebel stronghold.

#JAPAN: A million people were urged to evacuate due to a typhoon which brought winds of up to 2015 kilometres per hour.

#LOADED: Amazon has become a trillion dollar company.

PARTING SHOT

If you are familiar with the @Ireland account on Twitter, you may be interested to hear that the Swedish account that inspired it will stop tweeting at the end of this month. 

