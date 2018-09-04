Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris held his first press conference in his new role today. Source: Leah Farrell

IRELAND

A flute seller sit on a bench submerged with flooded water of river Ganga at Sangam area in Allahabad in India. Source: Prabhat Kumar Verma

WORLD

#WHITE HOUSE GATE: An explosive new book by Bob Woodward paints tense relations between President Donald Trump and his top advisers.

#SYRIA: President Trump warned Syria against launching an attack on the country’s rebel stronghold.

#JAPAN: A million people were urged to evacuate due to a typhoon which brought winds of up to 2015 kilometres per hour.

#LOADED: Amazon has become a trillion dollar company.

PARTING SHOT

If you are familiar with the @Ireland account on Twitter, you may be interested to hear that the Swedish account that inspired it will stop tweeting at the end of this month.