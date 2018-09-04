Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are in a row over the need to negotiate a new confidence and supply agreement.
- Minister Denis Naughten defended the decision to close 157 post offices.
- Inspectors are to be appointed to investigate INM.
- A judge said he would have to recuse himself from John Gilligan’s case in Northern Ireland.
- Child killer John Clifford is at large after escaping from prison in Northern Ireland.
- Drew Harris said he is here to serve the Irish people in his first press conference as Garda Commissioner.
- Gardaí issued a fresh appeal for information about a fatal hit and run in Limerick.
- A new study revealed lower-income families are spending one fifth of their disposable incomes on childcare.
- Dublin City Council is looking for new a new clamping contractor.
WORLD
#WHITE HOUSE GATE: An explosive new book by Bob Woodward paints tense relations between President Donald Trump and his top advisers.
#SYRIA: President Trump warned Syria against launching an attack on the country’s rebel stronghold.
#JAPAN: A million people were urged to evacuate due to a typhoon which brought winds of up to 2015 kilometres per hour.
#LOADED: Amazon has become a trillion dollar company.
PARTING SHOT
If you are familiar with the @Ireland account on Twitter, you may be interested to hear that the Swedish account that inspired it will stop tweeting at the end of this month.
