Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.
IRELANDÂ
- Gavin Duffy has become the fourth person to contest the presidential election.
- Activists are to be served a court order demanding that their removal from a third building.
- Molly Martens and her father have lodged appeal documents against their murder convictions.
- The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has alerted Irish consumers to a recall of several batches ofÂ Avonmore soup over concerns that they may be contaminated with plastic.
- There are concerns over the roll out of some social housing projects after fears have been raised about the future of a construction firm involved in State contracts.
- A suspected cannabis grow houseÂ was discovered at a restaurantÂ in Dublin.
- A new report revealed thatÂ cannabis remains the most commonly used illegal drugÂ in Ireland.
INTERNATIONAL
#USA: 60 people have been pulled from a collapsing motel as Storm Florence reaches the east coast of America.Â
#USA: Donald Trumpâ€™s former campaign chairman PaulÂ ManafortÂ has agreed to plead guilty to charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and witness tampering, court documents indicated today.Â
#GERMANY: VolkswagenÂ has announced it would end production of its iconic Beetle cars in 2019 after adding a pair of final editions of the insect-inspired vehicles.
PARTING SHOTÂ
Retreating waters in County Wicklow has revealed the ruins of an old homestead, which the Garda Air Support Unit happened to capture while on patrol.Â
