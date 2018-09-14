Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELANDÂ

Peter Brannigan and Jane lynch former resident of the house at the official opening of Dublinâ€™s newest museum, 14 Henrietta Street. Source: Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

A tree sways as Hurricane Florence hits the east coast of America. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#USA: 60 people have been pulled from a collapsing motel as Storm Florence reaches the east coast of America.Â



#USA: Donald Trumpâ€™s former campaign chairman PaulÂ ManafortÂ has agreed to plead guilty to charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and witness tampering, court documents indicated today.Â

#GERMANY: VolkswagenÂ has announced it would end production of its iconic Beetle cars in 2019 after adding a pair of final editions of the insect-inspired vehicles.

PARTING SHOTÂ

Retreating waters in County Wicklow has revealed the ruins of an old homestead, which the Garda Air Support Unit happened to capture while on patrol.Â