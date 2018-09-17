Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Businessman Peter Casey secured the backing of two county councils as he continues his presidential bid.
- Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said he would be in favour of legislation that would ban photographing gardaí in the course of their duties.
- Met Éireann extended flood warnings for the west as the country prepares to receive the tail end of ex-Hurricane Helene.
- A teenage boy was arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Co Offaly last year.
- An inquest into the deaths of two men whose vehicle went into a river in Co Mayo on Christmas Day last year returned a verdict of accidental death, RTÉ News reports.
- Ireland’s health watchdog has not received any notifications from surgeons about issues with vaginal mesh implants, despite reports of serious complications.
- An 83-year-old man who helped stop a robbery at a bookmakers shop in Co Cork has been hailed as a hero.
- A Dublin mother is facing trial after her daughter missed a year of secondary school.
- A large-scale exploration of the Atlantic Ocean was launched in Cobh.
WORLD
#PHILIPPINES: At least 65 people were killed as Typhoon Mangkhut hammers Hong Kong and the Philippines.
#US: Donald Trump’s conservative Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh, denied an allegation that he committed sexual assault as a teenager.
#BRITAIN: Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson warned of a car-crash-style Brexit if the so-called Irish backstop “monstrosity” is enforced.
#VIETNAM: Seven people died and five are in a coma after taking drugs at a music festival in Hanoi.
#SYRIA: Russia and Turkey agreed to create a “demilitarised zone” around Syria’s Idlib, in a move aimed at preventing a military assault on the rebel-held province.
PARTING SHOT
Stranger Things actor David Harbour officiated a couple’s wedding in Illinois after a successful Twitter campaign. He wore his Hopper uniform, of course.
Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.
COMMENTS