Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fire performer Danny Rumgby; harpist Ursula Burns; Robyn Cassidy (7); Culture Minister Josepha Madigan; Erica Walsh (7); musician Mundy and pianist Alma Harrak pictured at the launch of Culture Night. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A resident wades through floodwaters in Calumpit township in the Philippines after Typhoon Mangkhut hit the country. Source: Bullit Marquez/AP/Press Association Images

#PHILIPPINES: At least 65 people were killed as Typhoon Mangkhut hammers Hong Kong and the Philippines.

#US: Donald Trump’s conservative Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh, denied an allegation that he committed sexual assault as a teenager.

#BRITAIN: Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson warned of a car-crash-style Brexit if the so-called Irish backstop “monstrosity” is enforced.

#VIETNAM: Seven people died and five are in a coma after taking drugs at a music festival in Hanoi.

#SYRIA: Russia and Turkey agreed to create a “demilitarised zone” around Syria’s Idlib, in a move aimed at preventing a military assault on the rebel-held province.

PARTING SHOT

Stranger Things actor David Harbour officiated a couple’s wedding in Illinois after a successful Twitter campaign. He wore his Hopper uniform, of course.

Hey internet. I know it’s been awhile. I retreated. Needed some space. You probably get it. But I’ve been thinking about ya in the interim. And all your retweets. And so me and some fun folks in Springfield, Illinois made good on our promise we made all those months ago. pic.twitter.com/fZK8zNMQSi — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) September 16, 2018 Source: David Harbour /Twitter

