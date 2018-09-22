This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 22 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Take Back the City, security at the Áras and Brexit had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 22 Sep 2018, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,531 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4249757

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

TAKE BACK THE CITY PROTEST II2A3392_90554587 Protesters at the Take Back the City housing demonstration blocked O'Connell Street Bridge in Dublin city centre earlier today. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

iran2 An Iranian soldier carries an injured soldier after a shooting at a military parade in Ahvaz, Iran. Source: Morteza Jaberian/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#TANZANIA: The death toll from a crowded ferry capsizing on Lake Victoria rose to more than 200

#IRAN: At least 29 people, including children, were shot dead at a military parade in Iran.

#BREXIT: British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt accused EU Council President Donald Tusk of “insulting the British people” by needling Prime Minister Theresa May in a viral social media post.

#ENGLAND: Musician Chas Hodges, one half of the musical duo Chas and Dave, died at the age of 74.

PARTING SHOT

Fancy a quiz this evening? DailyEdge has you covered with this Little Miss Sunshine-inspired trip down memory lane.

little Source: Little Miss Sunshine

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'May's finest hour': Here's what the UK papers are making of May's speech
    71,112  113
    2
    		Ferry worker who lost 'sense of pride' after 40 years in industry awarded €80k in discrimination case
    43,232  0
    3
    		House in Crumlin occupied as housing activists shut down part of O'Connell Street
    34,873  194
    Fora
    1
    		Nap areas, meatball mounds and a 'tornado' vending machine - behind the scenes at Ikea
    197  0
    2
    		How planners can stop Ireland from turning into an island of zombie towns and villages
    127  0
    3
    		Future Finance's new chief wants to take the Dublin company beyond student loans
    109  0
    The42
    1
    		'He's the only assistant who gets this much publicity. It’s bonkers' - Mick McCarthy on Saipan and Roy Keane
    31,207  121
    2
    		Caulfield receives his marching orders as Dundalk put one hand on the title
    27,793  48
    3
    		Halaholo haunts Munster as Cardiff smash their way to bonus point win
    25,069  121
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Is Vogue Williams Ireland's answer to Louis Theroux?
    9,318  7
    2
    		Gemma Collins, Rosie Connolly and Victoria Beckham ...it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    3,275  0
    3
    		9 thoughts I had when freaking out over the video for Stay by Shakespear's Sister as a kid
    3,010  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Protection of hen harriers could stop multi-million-euro wind farm project in Donegal
    Protection of hen harriers could stop multi-million-euro wind farm project in Donegal
    EU extraditions to Britain should continue until Brexit happens, court rules
    Farmer found guilty after almost 40 dogs chained and neglected on property
    GARDAí
    Four men arrested after gardaÃ­ seize â¬1.2 million in cash
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €1.2 million in cash
    Investigation launched after shots fired at halting site in Cork
    Security at Áras under review after woman 'walks unchallenged into President's office'
    DUBLIN
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    House in Crumlin occupied as housing activists shut down part of O'Connell Street
    Friday night club action sees semi-final spots booked in Tipp football and Dublin hurling Championships
    CORK
    Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store
    Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at man out walking dog in Cork
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's our pick of tonight's events

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie