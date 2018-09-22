Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Protesters at the Take Back the City housing demonstration blocked O'Connell Street Bridge in Dublin city centre earlier today. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

An Iranian soldier carries an injured soldier after a shooting at a military parade in Ahvaz, Iran. Source: Morteza Jaberian/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#TANZANIA: The death toll from a crowded ferry capsizing on Lake Victoria rose to more than 200.

#IRAN: At least 29 people, including children, were shot dead at a military parade in Iran.

#BREXIT: British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt accused EU Council President Donald Tusk of “insulting the British people” by needling Prime Minister Theresa May in a viral social media post.

#ENGLAND: Musician Chas Hodges, one half of the musical duo Chas and Dave, died at the age of 74.

PARTING SHOT

