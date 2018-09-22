Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A house in Crumlin was occupied by a group of housing activists today, while a Take Back the City march blocked part of O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre.
- Gardaí confirmed they are conducting a review of security measures at Áras an Úachtaráin after a woman walked into President Michael D Higgins’ residence unchallenged.
- Tánaiste Simon Coveney announced that Ireland will donate additional funding of €1 million to the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees, as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited Ireland.
- Coveney also said that no one party can hold a veto on proposals for Northern Ireland in Brexit talks.
- Four men were arrested after gardaí seized €1.2 million in cash following searches in Wexford and Dublin.
- Almost 25,000 homes were sold in Ireland in the first half of 2018, an increase of 3.6%.
- A planning application has been lodged with Dublin City Council for a giant street art mural at the Aviva Stadium to discourage graffiti artists.
WORLD
#TANZANIA: The death toll from a crowded ferry capsizing on Lake Victoria rose to more than 200.
#IRAN: At least 29 people, including children, were shot dead at a military parade in Iran.
#BREXIT: British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt accused EU Council President Donald Tusk of “insulting the British people” by needling Prime Minister Theresa May in a viral social media post.
#ENGLAND: Musician Chas Hodges, one half of the musical duo Chas and Dave, died at the age of 74.
PARTING SHOT
