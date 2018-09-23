Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELAND

Nancy and Baz Ashmawy launching the Dishes for Density campaign, which is supported by the Irish Osteoporosis Society and aims to raise awareness of the important role of diet in maintaining and improving good bone health. Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GardaÃ­ are investigating a woman who is suspected of importing tonnes ofÂ heroin and cocaine Â into Ireland in the past five years.

Â into Ireland in the past five years. An 18-year-old man wasÂ shot four times, once in each arm and leg, inÂ Co Antrim .

. Two peopleÂ were injured in a suspected knife attack in Dundalk, Co Louth.

in Dundalk, Co Louth. Labour leaderÂ Brendan Howlin Â said he hopes there will be aÂ second Brexit referendumÂ in the UK.

Â said he hopes there will be aÂ second Brexit referendumÂ in the UK. Two men are to appear in courtÂ in connection with the seizure of â‚¬1.7 million in cash following searches in Wexford and Dublin yesterday.Â

yesterday.Â An Irish sailor is safe after his yacht was damaged during the Golden Globe Race .

. A large-scale trial to investigate if aspirin can prevent early-stage cancer from returning after treatment has begun.

WORLD

Tourists outside Buckingham Palace in London today, where a man was arrested on suspicion of carrying a Taser. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

#EGYPT: A court has sentenced 66 people to life in prison, including Muslim Brotherhood chief Mohammed Badie, over an August 2013 attack on a police station in Minya.

#US: Christine Blasey Ford, whose sexual assault allegation threatens to bring down President Donald Trumpâ€™s Supreme Court nomineeÂ Brett Kavanaugh, has agreed to testify in the Senate.

#LONDON:Â A man was arrested at Buckingham Palace in London on suspicion of possessing a Taser.

#UK:Â Actor Danniella Westbrook has been diagnosed with cancer.

PARTING SHOT

More than 3,000 people attended theÂ unveiling of a statue of the late country music star Big Tom McBride in Co Monaghan today.Â

Fans travelled from far and wide to Co Monaghan today for the unveiling of a statue of the late country music star Big Tom McBride pic.twitter.com/LXLjYVhVqB — RTÃ‰ News (@rtenews) September 23, 2018 Source: RTÃ‰ News /Twitter