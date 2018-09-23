This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

A shooting, Brett Kavanaugh and the possibility of a second Brexit referendum had everyone talking today.

By Ã“rla Ryan Sunday 23 Sep 2018, 7:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELAND

Dishes for Density campaign Nancy and Baz Ashmawy launching the Dishes for Density campaign, which is supported by the Irish Osteoporosis Society and aims to raise awareness of the important role of diet in maintaining and improving good bone health. Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • GardaÃ­ are investigating a woman who is suspected of importing tonnes ofÂ heroin and cocaineÂ into Ireland in the past five years.
  • An 18-year-old man wasÂ shot four times, once in each arm and leg, inÂ Co Antrim.
  • Two peopleÂ were injured in a suspected knife attack in Dundalk, Co Louth.
  • Labour leaderÂ Brendan HowlinÂ said he hopes there will be aÂ second Brexit referendumÂ in the UK.
  • Two men are to appear in courtÂ in connection with the seizure of â‚¬1.7 million in cash following searches in Wexford and Dublin yesterday.Â 
  • An Irish sailor is safe after his yacht was damaged during the Golden Globe Race.
  • A large-scale trial to investigate if aspirin can prevent early-stage cancer from returning after treatment has begun.

WORLD

buck Tourists outside Buckingham Palace in London today, where a man was arrested on suspicion of carrying a Taser. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

#EGYPT: A court has sentenced 66 people to life in prison, including Muslim Brotherhood chief Mohammed Badie, over an August 2013 attack on a police station in Minya.

#US: Christine Blasey Ford, whose sexual assault allegation threatens to bring down President Donald Trumpâ€™s Supreme Court nomineeÂ Brett Kavanaugh, has agreed to testify in the Senate.

#LONDON:Â A man was arrested at Buckingham Palace in London on suspicion of possessing a Taser.

#UK:Â Actor Danniella Westbrook has been diagnosed with cancer.

PARTING SHOT

More than 3,000 people attended theÂ unveiling of a statue of the late country music star Big Tom McBride in Co Monaghan today.Â 

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.Â 

    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
