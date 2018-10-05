Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis pictured with academic and activist Sinéad Burke at a special screening of upcoming thriller Halloween at the Light House Cinema in Dublin. Source: Andres Poveda

WORLD

A new Brexit artwork depicting British Prime Minister Theresa May by artist The Pink Bear Rebel has recently appeared in the West End of Glasgow. Source: Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images

#US: The Senate today pushed Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination past a key procedural hurdle, meaning he could be confirmed to the court this weekend.

#LONDON: A man was found guilty of attempted murder after pushing a 91-year-old man onto train tracks in London.

#CHINA: French police said there are probing the disappearance of the Chinese head of Interpol, who has reportedly been detained for questioning in his home country.

#GLOBAL: A Congolese physician and an Iraqi human rights activist were named as the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winners.

PARTING SHOT

The Krispy Kreme frenzy in Blanchardstown is making international headlines, with the Washington Post saying people would be forgiven for thinking we’ve never seen doughnuts before. Fair enough, really.

