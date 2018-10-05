Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A 30-year-old man was jailed for life for murdering a woman he met in an addiction treatment centre.
- An Irish woman drowned in a swimming pool in Croatia.
- A garda station in Co Limerick was searched by gardaí as part of an “ongoing investigation” in relation to bogus insurance certificates.
- Businessman Peter Casey officially launched his presidential bid.
- A 25-year-old man was charged with rape and grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to an infant from Co Down.
- Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the corporation tax take for the year will be €1 billion more than was originally expected.
- A man in his 20s died following a house fire in Co Tyrone.
- Almost 80% of child sex abuse images feature children between 0 and 12 years old, according to a new report.
- Two people were injured at a nightclub in Maynooth following a crush in which people were evacuated.
- A fire destroyed a fleet of buses at Lakers, a special needs facility in Bray.
- Almost 1,300 Toyota hybrid vehicles in Ireland were recalled amid safety concerns.
WORLD
#US: The Senate today pushed Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination past a key procedural hurdle, meaning he could be confirmed to the court this weekend.
#LONDON: A man was found guilty of attempted murder after pushing a 91-year-old man onto train tracks in London.
#CHINA: French police said there are probing the disappearance of the Chinese head of Interpol, who has reportedly been detained for questioning in his home country.
#GLOBAL: A Congolese physician and an Iraqi human rights activist were named as the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winners.
PARTING SHOT
The Krispy Kreme frenzy in Blanchardstown is making international headlines, with the Washington Post saying people would be forgiven for thinking we’ve never seen doughnuts before. Fair enough, really.
