Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured marchers carrying boxes representing the victims of those who died in Tuam during a silent procession in Dublin today. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Rescuers stand beside a toppled mosque in Palu, Indonesia. Source: Aaron Favila via PA

#BREXIT:European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that the chances of a Brexit agreement have grown in recent days.

#MISSING: Interpol’s chief hasn’t been seen since September and fears are growing that he’s being interrogated by China’s anti-corruption police.

#RIP: Spanish opera star Montserrat Caballe died aged 85.

PARTING SHOT

Imagine you just paid over a million quid for a piece of art. Firstly – you have too much money. Secondly, you must be delighted with yourself that you got an original Banksy.

But what’s this? The gavel’s smacked down and you’ve secured your piece of art only for it to begin shredding in front of your eyes. Do you laugh? Do you cry? Well, this actually happened in London today.

Mad.