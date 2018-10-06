Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí started a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in Ballymun overnight.
- An Irishman pleaded guilty to narcotics conspiracy over the now-defunct “dark web” marketplace Silk Road.
- A taxi man said he was forced to pay €17,000 quote for insurance so he could work.
- A contractor was asked to install papal road marking in Dublin for free during Pope Francis’s visit.
- You have until Tuesday to register to vote in this month’s election and referendum.
- Gardaí arrested a man in his 40s after seizing 90k worth of heroin in Tipperary.
- There were calls to Brexit-proof Ireland’s supply of breast milk for premature babies.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT:European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that the chances of a Brexit agreement have grown in recent days.
#MISSING: Interpol’s chief hasn’t been seen since September and fears are growing that he’s being interrogated by China’s anti-corruption police.
#RIP: Spanish opera star Montserrat Caballe died aged 85.
PARTING SHOT
Imagine you just paid over a million quid for a piece of art. Firstly – you have too much money. Secondly, you must be delighted with yourself that you got an original Banksy.
But what’s this? The gavel’s smacked down and you’ve secured your piece of art only for it to begin shredding in front of your eyes. Do you laugh? Do you cry? Well, this actually happened in London today.
Mad.
COMMENTS