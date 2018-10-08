Here’s What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Two men appeared before the Special Criminal Court, charged in connection with the murder of Aidan O’Driscoll.
- A 30-year-old man was arrested in Italy in connection with an attack on Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox outside the club’s home ground Anfield earlier this year.
- Tributes were paid to Emma Mhic Mhathúna, the 37-year-old mother-of-five who died yesterday, just months after being told that her cancer was terminal.
- Negotiations for new contracts are ongoing between the HSE and two laboratories which examine more than 260,000 smear tests a year under the CervicalCheck screening programme.
- Garda Keith Harrison, who gave evidence before the Disclosures Tribunal, brought a High Court action aimed at stopping an internal Garda investigation into alleged breaches of discipline by him.
- Gardaí are investigating a carjacking incident that occurred at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.
- South Dublin County council agreed a joint development plan for 975 homes at Kilcarbery in Clondalkin.
- The Irish Congress of Trade Unions is being copied on over 1,000 emails a week from ESB workers calling to be officially released from their union.
- The Food Safety Authority issued eight closure orders on food retailers and one prohibition order in September.
WORLD
#GLOBAL: Avoiding climate change chaos will require a major transformation of society and the world economy that is “unprecedented in scale”, the United Nations warned.
#BULGARIA: A journalist was raped and murdered in Bulgaria’s northern town of Ruse, in a case that has shocked fellow journalists and sparked international condemnation.
#CANADA: An explosion and fire ripped through Canada’s largest oil refinery.
#VATICAN: A top Vatican cardinal issued a scathing rebuke of the ambassador who accused Pope Francis of covering up the sexual misconduct of a prominent US cardinal.
PARTING SHOT
Dublin woman Ciara Delaney appeared on the Ellen Show and won $10,000 (about €8,700) (via DailyEdge).Source: TheEllenShow/YouTube
