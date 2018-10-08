Here’s What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Richard Boyd Barrett, Brid Smith, Gino Kenny and Brian O'Boyle launching Recovery For All, People Before Profit's Budget outside Leinster House today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A British soldier removes his boots in the searing heat of the Oman desert, where UK forces are taking part in a month-long exercise. Source: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

#GLOBAL: Avoiding climate change chaos will require a major transformation of society and the world economy that is “unprecedented in scale”, the United Nations warned.

#BULGARIA: A journalist was raped and murdered in Bulgaria’s northern town of Ruse, in a case that has shocked fellow journalists and sparked international condemnation.

#CANADA: An explosion and fire ripped through Canada’s largest oil refinery.

#VATICAN: A top Vatican cardinal issued a scathing rebuke of the ambassador who accused Pope Francis of covering up the sexual misconduct of a prominent US cardinal.

PARTING SHOT

Dublin woman Ciara Delaney appeared on the Ellen Show and won $10,000 (about €8,700) (via DailyEdge).

