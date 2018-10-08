This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 8 October, 2018
Here’s What Happened Today: Monday

A murder trial, an arrest in the Sean Cox case and global warming had people talking today.

By Órla Ryan Monday 8 Oct 2018, 9:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

6961 People before Profit_90555774 Richard Boyd Barrett, Brid Smith, Gino Kenny and Brian O'Boyle launching Recovery For All, People Before Profit's Budget outside Leinster House today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Two men appeared before the Special Criminal Court, charged in connection with the murder of Aidan O’Driscoll.
  • A 30-year-old man was arrested in Italy in connection with an attack on Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox outside the club’s home ground Anfield earlier this year.
  • Tributes were paid to Emma Mhic Mhathúna, the 37-year-old mother-of-five who died yesterday, just months after being told that her cancer was terminal.
  • Negotiations for new contracts are ongoing between the HSE and two laboratories which examine more than 260,000 smear tests a year under the CervicalCheck screening programme.
  • Garda Keith Harrison, who gave evidence before the Disclosures Tribunal, brought a High Court action aimed at stopping an internal Garda investigation into alleged breaches of discipline by him.
  • Gardaí are investigating a carjacking incident that occurred at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.
  • South Dublin County council agreed a joint development plan for 975 homes at Kilcarbery in Clondalkin.
  • The Irish Congress of Trade Unions is being copied on over 1,000 emails a week from ESB workers calling to be officially released from their union.
  • The Food Safety Authority issued eight closure orders on food retailers and one prohibition order in September.

WORLD

army A British soldier removes his boots in the searing heat of the Oman desert, where UK forces are taking part in a month-long exercise. Source: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

#GLOBAL: Avoiding climate change chaos will require a major transformation of society and the world economy that is “unprecedented in scale”, the United Nations warned.

#BULGARIA: A journalist was raped and murdered in Bulgaria’s northern town of Ruse, in a case that has shocked fellow journalists and sparked international condemnation.

#CANADA: An explosion and fire ripped through Canada’s largest oil refinery.

#VATICAN: A top Vatican cardinal issued a scathing rebuke of the ambassador who accused Pope Francis of covering up the sexual misconduct of a prominent US cardinal.

PARTING SHOT

Dublin woman Ciara Delaney appeared on the Ellen Show and won $10,000 (about €8,700) (via DailyEdge).

Source: TheEllenShow/YouTube

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

