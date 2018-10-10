Here’s What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Emma Mhic Mhathúna's coffin is pictured in St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin today. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Tree leaves are changing colour at The Kelpies sculptures in Falkirk, Scotland. Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

#MALLORCA: At least 10 people died in flash floods on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca.

#BULGARIA: German police arrested a Bulgarian man suspected of the rape and murder of Bulgarian journalist Viktoria Marinova.

#FLORIDA: Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida coast as the most powerful storm to hit the southern US state in more than a century.

#BREXIT: Former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the Irish backstop would make the UK “a permanent EU colony”.

#TURKEY: Turkish television released CCTV footage showing the moment missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entered the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul and the movements of a team suspected of involvement in his disappearance.

PARTING SHOT

Have you really made it if you’ve never read out mean tweets about yourself on Jimmy Kimmel Live? The latest edition of Mean Tweets is out.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.