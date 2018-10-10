Here’s What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Dr Gabriel Scally said it is “likely” there are more women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy than the 221 originally identified by the HSE.
- Emma Mhic Mhathúna‘s funeral procession passed by Leinster House, the Department of Health and Government Buildings after her funeral Mass in Dublin.
- A Dublin man admitted shooting dead a father-of-one and dismembering his body, parts of which were later found in a canal.
- A woman appeared in court charged in connection the fatal stabbing of a man in Macroom, Co Cork.
- Minister for Communications Denis Naughten was questioned by TDs after it emerged he booked a lunch in the Dáil for the family of David McCourt, the head of the only consortium still bidding for the tender for the National Broadband Plan.
- The owners of a Belfast bakery won their appeal over a finding that they discriminated against a customer after refusing to make a cake with a slogan supporting gay marriage.
- The Court of Appeal rejected an application by Brian Rattigan to have his drug dealing conviction quashed.
- A 14-year-old Tullamore schoolboy was granted leave to remain in Ireland with his mother and older brother.
- Two men were arrested in connection with a fire at a landmark building in Kilkenny city centre.
- Status Orange wind warnings were issued for 13 counties as Storm Callum closes in.
WORLD
#MALLORCA: At least 10 people died in flash floods on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca.
#BULGARIA: German police arrested a Bulgarian man suspected of the rape and murder of Bulgarian journalist Viktoria Marinova.
#FLORIDA: Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida coast as the most powerful storm to hit the southern US state in more than a century.
#BREXIT: Former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the Irish backstop would make the UK “a permanent EU colony”.
#TURKEY: Turkish television released CCTV footage showing the moment missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entered the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul and the movements of a team suspected of involvement in his disappearance.
PARTING SHOT
Have you really made it if you’ve never read out mean tweets about yourself on Jimmy Kimmel Live? The latest edition of Mean Tweets is out.Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube
Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.
COMMENTS