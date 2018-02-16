Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Claire Byrne arrives at the High Court as part of a High Court defamation action by former Sinn Féin councillor Nicky Kehoe. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Mourners leave the funeral of Meadow Pollack, one of the victims of of Wednesday's school shooting in Florida. Source: Gerald Herbert/PA Images

#SCHOOL SHOOTING: Teenager Nikolas Cruz confessed to gunning down 17 people at his former high school in Florida. It also emerged that the FBI had previously received a tip-off about the 19-year-old gunman.

#MEDDLING: US Special Counsel Robert Mueller has announced the indictments of 13 Russian nationals and three companies for alleged interference in the 2016 election.

#MEDICINE: The first scientific case study has been published describing how a US transgender woman was able to breastfeed her adopted infant by taking hormones that induce lactation.

PARTING SHOT

A mhuintir na hÉireann! J an chraic? Cloisim go bhfuil mo chailín @michellevisage ag déanamh thar cinn ar @GotTalentIRL Is léir go bhfuil sibhse, na banríonacha, deadlaí agus maightí freisin, ach b’fhearr daoibh an obair a chur isteach nó is ag sashayáil away a bheidh sibh! pic.twitter.com/qP5VqD5gyF — RuPaul (@RuPaul) February 16, 2018 Source: RuPaul /Twitter

Ahead of this weekend’s episode of Ireland’s Got Talent, US TV personality RuPaul tweeted in Irish to “mo chailín Michelle Visage”. We really want to know the story behind this one.