Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- US President Donald Trump is to visit Ireland in November.
- There’s been a leadership challenge to Labour leader Brendan Howlin.
- Two filmmakers were arrested over the suspected theft of documents relating to the Loughinisland massacre.
- It was the worst August on record for hospital waiting lists.
- Independent TD Michael Harty has ruled out supporting the Budget over post office closures.
- Drew Harris is to officially become Garda Commissioner from midnight on Monday.
WORLD
#AMSTERDAM: A knife attacker stabbed two people at Amsterdam’s Central Station before being shot by police.
#TIME LORDS: The European Union is recommend that member countries abolish the twice-yearly clock change.
#QUEEN OF SOUL: Bill and Hillary Clinton, Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande were among the attendees at Aretha Franklin’s funeral in Detroit.
Parting Shot
A volunteer member of the advance team for US President Donald Trump blocks the lens of a photographer trying to take a photo of a demonstrator during a campaign rally. The photograph was taken by PA photographer Evan Vucci.
