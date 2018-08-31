Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sinead Shanahan and Katelynn McCarthy at Electric Picnic in Stradbally. Source: Brian McEvoy

WORLD

Samurai armour in the new Japanese Galleries at the British Museum in London. Source: Nick Ansell/PA Images

#AMSTERDAM: A knife attacker stabbed two people at Amsterdam’s Central Station before being shot by police.

#TIME LORDS: The European Union is recommend that member countries abolish the twice-yearly clock change.

#QUEEN OF SOUL: Bill and Hillary Clinton, Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande were among the attendees at Aretha Franklin’s funeral in Detroit.

Parting Shot

A volunteer member of the advance team for US President Donald Trump blocks the lens of a photographer trying to take a photo of a demonstrator during a campaign rally. The photograph was taken by PA photographer Evan Vucci.