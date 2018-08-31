This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Trump coming to Ireland, Brendan Howlin under pressure and the EU’s clock directive.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 31 Aug 2018, 10:21 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Three EP 16 Sinead Shanahan and Katelynn McCarthy at Electric Picnic in Stradbally. Source: Brian McEvoy

WORLD

British Museum Mitsubishi Corporation Japanese Galleries Samurai armour in the new Japanese Galleries at the British Museum in London. Source: Nick Ansell/PA Images

#AMSTERDAM: A knife attacker stabbed two people at Amsterdam’s Central Station before being shot by police. 

#TIME LORDS: The European Union is recommend that member countries abolish the twice-yearly clock change.

#QUEEN OF SOUL: Bill and Hillary Clinton, Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande were among the attendees at Aretha Franklin’s funeral in Detroit. 

Parting Shot

A volunteer member of the advance team for US President Donald Trump blocks the lens of a photographer trying to take a photo of a demonstrator during a campaign rally. The photograph was taken by PA photographer Evan Vucci.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

