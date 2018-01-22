Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured is former Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan arriving at the Disclosures Tribunal in Dublin Castle. Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

People arrive for the ceremony for the Crystal Awards on the eve of annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Source: Markus Schreiber via PA

#SHUTDOWN: US government workers will be able to go back to work tomorrow after a deal was struck between Democrats and the ruling Republicans.

#INDIA: A man has been convicted of the rape of an Irishwoman in 2013.

#AFGHANISTAN: At least 18 people are dead following a night-time rampage through Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel on Saturday.

PARTING SHOT

One of the more infuriating parts of daily life is waiting in queues for things. Well, Amazon may well have sorted this.

Introducing the cashierless shop where customers simply walk in, pick up the items they want and then walk out.

The system relies on a mix of cameras, sensors and artificial intelligence, according to Amazon.

You can watch how it works below. Click here if the video doesn’t show below.

