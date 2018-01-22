  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Nóirín at the tribunal, submachine gun seized in west Dublin and cocaine found in a fire station – it’s the Fix.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 22 Jan 2018, 8:55 PM
10 hours ago 7,098 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

O SULLIVAN AT TRIBUNAL II2A2614_90534808 Pictured is former Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan arriving at the Disclosures Tribunal in Dublin Castle. Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Switzerland Davos Forum People arrive for the ceremony for the Crystal Awards on the eve of annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Source: Markus Schreiber via PA

#SHUTDOWN: US government workers will be able to go back to work tomorrow after a deal was struck between Democrats and the ruling Republicans.

#INDIA: A man has been convicted of the rape of an Irishwoman in 2013.

#AFGHANISTAN: At least 18 people are dead following a night-time rampage through Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel on Saturday.

PARTING SHOT

One of the more infuriating parts of daily life is waiting in queues for things. Well, Amazon may well have sorted this.

Introducing the cashierless shop where customers simply walk in, pick up the items they want and then walk out.

The system relies on a mix of cameras, sensors and artificial intelligence, according to Amazon.

You can watch how it works below. Click here if the video doesn’t show below.

Source: amazon/YouTube

Comments have been closed as a case is due before the courts.

