Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Former garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan gave evidence for the first time at the Disclosures Tribunal today and said she was faced with an “impossible dilemma” when it came to choosing her legal strategy against garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.
- Gardaí seized a submachine gun in west Dublin.
- Met Éireann warned that severe gusts are expected along the west coast tomorrow night.
- A man was charged after a father of two was left in a critical condition following an assault in Monaghan over the weekend.
- A Garda investigation was launched after €70k worth of cocaine was found in a fire station in Nenagh, Tipperary.
- It emerged that Irish workers are not going to be affected by Tesco’s restructuring plan which will result in the loss of 800 jobs.
- A man in his 80s has died following a road traffic collision in Cork.
- Gardaí appealed for witnesses after two armed robberies happened in two separate Dublin bookmakers.
WORLD
#SHUTDOWN: US government workers will be able to go back to work tomorrow after a deal was struck between Democrats and the ruling Republicans.
#INDIA: A man has been convicted of the rape of an Irishwoman in 2013.
#AFGHANISTAN: At least 18 people are dead following a night-time rampage through Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel on Saturday.
PARTING SHOT
One of the more infuriating parts of daily life is waiting in queues for things. Well, Amazon may well have sorted this.
Introducing the cashierless shop where customers simply walk in, pick up the items they want and then walk out.
The system relies on a mix of cameras, sensors and artificial intelligence, according to Amazon.
You can watch how it works below. Click here if the video doesn’t show below.Source: amazon/YouTube
Comments have been closed as a case is due before the courts.
COMMENTS