Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí have searched 31 premises in 12 counties as part of an operation targeting those with pornographic images of children.
- The young woman at the centre of a high-profile rape trial in Belfast confirmed she consensually kissed Paddy Jackson prior to the alleged rape.
- The judge in the trial told the jury that Irish rugby captain Rory Best attended proceedings last week ‘because he was directed to’.
- Sinn Féin councillor Noeleen Reilly is resigning from the party, alleging “an orchestrated bullying campaign” against her.
- Police in London forwarded a sexual assault allegation against Harvey Weinstein to An Garda Síochána for investigation.
- A teenage boy is in serious condition after being struck by a car in a Dublin hit-and-run.
- The Disclosures Tribunal heard that a remark by Martin Callinan resulted in “open season” on whistleblower Maurice McCabe.
- Payments firm Stripe founded by billionaire Collison brothers the has announced plans to open a new engineering hub in Dublin.
- Sinn Féin’s Gerry Kelly, who removed a clamp from his car outside a gym in Belfast, has said he has now paid the fine.
- The National Planning Framework 2040, which outlines plans for the country for the next two decades, was launched.
WORLD
#UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE: UK politicians have reacted angrily to a tweet from US President Donald Trump attacking its public healthcare system.
#SALAH ABDESLAM: The last surviving suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks arrived at a court in Brussels amid tight security. The 28-year-old was once Europe’s most wanted man.
#ABUSE: Pope Francis received a victim’s letter in 2015 that graphically detailed how a priest sexually abused him and how other Chilean clergy ignored it.
PARTING SHOT
A secret code hidden in a painting that gave access to an online wallet containing Bitcoin worth $50,000 (£35,500) has been cracked after nearly three years.
A 30-year-old programmer has won the prize but their identity has not yet been revealed (BBC News)
COMMENTS