Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

An awareness campaign for benefits for the self-employed was launched in Dublin's City Hall today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Roy Lichtenstein's Whaam! 1963 goes on display at Tate Liverpool. Source: Peter Byrne/PA Images

#UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE: UK politicians have reacted angrily to a tweet from US President Donald Trump attacking its public healthcare system.

#SALAH ABDESLAM: The last surviving suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks arrived at a court in Brussels amid tight security. The 28-year-old was once Europe’s most wanted man.

#ABUSE: Pope Francis received a victim’s letter in 2015 that graphically detailed how a priest sexually abused him and how other Chilean clergy ignored it.

PARTING SHOT

Source: @coin_artist

A secret code hidden in a painting that gave access to an online wallet containing Bitcoin worth $50,000 (£35,500) has been cracked after nearly three years.

A 30-year-old programmer has won the prize but their identity has not yet been revealed (BBC News)