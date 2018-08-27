Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A member of An Garda Síochána has been suspended after he was arrested following the seizure of suspected drugs.
- The representative group for members of the Defence Forces has expressed its concern over the conditions endured by troops stationed in the Phoenix Park for the papal visit.
- Presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy has said he is financing his own campaign by remortgaging his home.
- Leading campaigner Marie Collins has said the pope was not familiar with Magdalen Laundries or industrial schools when she met with him on Saturday evening.
- The Court of Appeal has dismissed a Dublin woman’s challenge against the abortion referendum result.
- Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone has revealed what she said to Pope Francis when she met him at Aras an Uachtarain on Saturday.
- The Court of Appeal has overturned the High Court’s refusal to allow a teacher to legally challenge how it dealt with a complaint alleging he called a male student a “little bitch”.
- A disqualified driver was arrested at Carbury, Co Kildare for drunk driving and causing a collision.
- Signs around the streets of Dublin saying “welcome to a better way of living D30″ are part of a new awareness campaign to “promote the benefits” of the 30km speed limit in the city.
INTERNATIONAL
#MYANMAR: Facebook has banned Myanmar’s army chief and other top military brass today after a UN investigation recommended they face prosecution for genocide for a crackdown on Rohingya Muslims.
#TRADE DEAL: US president Donald Trump has said the United States has reached a “really good deal” with Mexico and talks with Canada would begin shortly on a new regional free trade pact.
#MURDER: A murder investigation has been launched into the deaths of a mother and daughter who were found stabbed to death in England.
#WONGA: Payday lender Wonga could be set to collapse as it faces an abundance of customer compensation claims.
PARTING SHOT
Well, it’s time to say goodbye… to The Speaking Clock.
The service that has told callers the time for decades, The Speaking Clock, has officially shut down today.
Although it has experienced a great reduction in demand in recent years, Ireland’s Speaking Clock still receives calls daily, an Eir spokesperson told TheJournal.ie.
However, despite the daily calls it did receive, “it’s a very small number that does not justify maintaining the system,” the spokesperson said.
