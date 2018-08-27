Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone has revealed what she said to Pope Francis when she met him at Aras an Uachtarain on Saturday Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Rohingya refugees playing at Balukhali Refugee Camp in Bangladesh today Source: AP/PA Images

#MYANMAR: Facebook has banned Myanmar’s army chief and other top military brass today after a UN investigation recommended they face prosecution for genocide for a crackdown on Rohingya Muslims.

#TRADE DEAL: US president Donald Trump has said the United States has reached a “really good deal” with Mexico and talks with Canada would begin shortly on a new regional free trade pact.

#MURDER: A murder investigation has been launched into the deaths of a mother and daughter who were found stabbed to death in England.

#WONGA: Payday lender Wonga could be set to collapse as it faces an abundance of customer compensation claims.

PARTING SHOT

Well, it’s time to say goodbye… to The Speaking Clock.

The service that has told callers the time for decades, The Speaking Clock, has officially shut down today.

Although it has experienced a great reduction in demand in recent years, Ireland’s Speaking Clock still receives calls daily, an Eir spokesperson told TheJournal.ie.

However, despite the daily calls it did receive, “it’s a very small number that does not justify maintaining the system,” the spokesperson said.