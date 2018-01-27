Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Support for Fine Gael has increased by 5%, a new opinion poll found.
- A man was charged over the discovery of a suspected meth lab in Dublin.
- A family in Waterford escaped unharmed after their house was petrol bombed.
- A man was arrested in a loyalist area of east Belfast after an explosion.
- A man in his 40s died in a fire in Mayo.
- Child abuser Bill Kenneally has appealed against the severity of his 14 year jail sentence.
- Three men were arrested after a robbery from a Dublin pharmacy.
- Much-loved Irish racing trainer Peter Casey died aged 82.
INTERNATIONAL
#AFGHANISTAN: At least 96 people were killed in a bomb attack in Kabul.
#FRANCE: A zoo in Paris reopened after it found 50 baboons who all did a runner.
#USA: The entire USA Gymnastics board of directors will resign in the wake of a sex abuse scandal.
PARTING SHOT
Whatever happened to a nice, simple vanilla ice cream, aye? If it ain’t broke and all that.
Well, the good folks over at the DailyEdge have informed us that an ice-cream shop in Sligo has won ‘Best New Flavour In The World’ for its gin-flavour sorbet.
Not a Viennetta to be seen.
Comments are off for legal reasons
COMMENTS