Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The scene of a shooting incident that occurred on the South Circular Road last night. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A wounded man is assisted at the site of a deadly suicide attack in the center of Kabul, Afghanistan. Source: Massoud Hossaini via PA

#AFGHANISTAN: At least 96 people were killed in a bomb attack in Kabul.

#FRANCE: A zoo in Paris reopened after it found 50 baboons who all did a runner.

#USA: The entire USA Gymnastics board of directors will resign in the wake of a sex abuse scandal.

PARTING SHOT

Whatever happened to a nice, simple vanilla ice cream, aye? If it ain’t broke and all that.

Well, the good folks over at the DailyEdge have informed us that an ice-cream shop in Sligo has won ‘Best New Flavour In The World’ for its gin-flavour sorbet.

Not a Viennetta to be seen.

