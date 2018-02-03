Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A whistleblower has made fresh claims about the Air Corps chemical scandal.
- Details of all air passengers travelling from Ireland could be sent to Europe and US under new laws.
- An ‘Irexit’ conference advocating Ireland leave the EU was held in Dublin with Nigel Farage the main speaker.
- The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland has found that Morning Ireland was unfair to call Kevin Myers a ‘Holocaust denier’.
- A Galway-based GP has invoiced the National Ambulance Service for attending a callout to highlight its constant delays in responding to emergencies.
- Medical students in UCD must resit an exam they first sat before Christmas after it emerged the exam paper in question had been ‘compromised’.
- Almost one in six Irish households has no adults of working age in employment.
- A Polish man fighting extradition from Ireland is citing the alleged corruption of his own country’s legal system.
WORLD
#MACERATA: A far-right supporter wounded six foreign nationals in a brazen drive-by shooting in central Italy and was later arrested, local police have said.
#SYRIA: A Russian pilot has been killed in clashes with hardline rebels after they downed his warplane over Syria’s northwest province of Idlib.
#BIRMINGHAM: Police in the UK are seeking a “brutal and heartless” attacker who broke into the home of an 87-year-old great-grandmother and demanded money.
PARTING SHOT
In October of last year, Uma Thurman was asked about the Harvey Weinstein scandal at the opening night of her Broadway play. Her response was one of carefully-controlled rage, and it instantly went viral.
Today, she spoke in detail to the New York Times, accusing Weinstein of attacking her multiple times.
COMMENTS