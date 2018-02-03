Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Veteran 2nd Staff Private Thomas C Kenny at the unveiling of a plaque for his former comrade Sgt Hugh Gaynor. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

Luca Traini has been identified by police as the suspected shooter in Italy. Source: ANSA/PA Images

#MACERATA: A far-right supporter wounded six foreign nationals in a brazen drive-by shooting in central Italy and was later arrested, local police have said.

#SYRIA: A Russian pilot has been killed in clashes with hardline rebels after they downed his warplane over Syria’s northwest province of Idlib.

#BIRMINGHAM: Police in the UK are seeking a “brutal and heartless” attacker who broke into the home of an 87-year-old great-grandmother and demanded money.

PARTING SHOT

Opinion: Uma Thurman is ready to talk about why she's angry. She tells Maureen Dowd about her experiences with Harvey Weinstein. https://t.co/ZzPMGA5TTj — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 3, 2018 Source: The New York Times /Twitter

In October of last year, Uma Thurman was asked about the Harvey Weinstein scandal at the opening night of her Broadway play. Her response was one of carefully-controlled rage, and it instantly went viral.

Today, she spoke in detail to the New York Times, accusing Weinstein of attacking her multiple times.