Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today's news.
IRELAND
- Mary Lou McDonald became the official leader of Sinn Féin
- A three-year-old girl was rushed to hospital and a woman in her 40s was arrested following an incident in Shankill, Co Dublin
- Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill said that Stormont talks will end next week
- 15 year old Nicole Reddington has been missing from her Dublin home since yesterday
- Catastrophe star Rob Delaney announced the death of his two-year-old son from cancer
- Sinn Féin members were warned of “disciplinary action” for talking to the media without approval
- Donabate residents are fighting against the building of high-rise apartment blocks
- A suspect in a murder case suffered a brain injury while trying to escape gardaí
- The Science Gallery is celebrating a decade in operation, and this is how it transformed into a global success.
WORLD
#OXFAM: British Prime Minister Theresa May called for an “urgent investigation” into allegations that Oxfam staff paid survivors of the 2010 Haiti earthquake for sex.
#WASHINGTON: A second White House aide in a week has resigned over domestic abuse claims.
#AIR RAIDS: Israel struck a dozen targets in Syria in “large-scale” raids after an Israeli fighter jet crashed under fire from Syrian air defences in a severe increase in tensions.
PARTING SHOT
There were a few noteworthy points from Sinn Féin’s Ard Fheis today – including Mary Lou quoting an old Irish ballad and the prison diary of Bobby Sands, and a pop taken at Leo Varadkar’s “people who get up early in the morning” comment, of course.
But this picture, taken by our political correspondent Christina Finn, seems to really sum up the day – Sinn Féin’s old and new leaders engulfed by their supporters.
