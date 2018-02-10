Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

The Natural History Museum's Diplodocus skeleton cast, known as Dippy, is installed at Dorset County Museum in Dorchester. Source: Andrew Matthews via PA Images

#OXFAM: British Prime Minister Theresa May called for an “urgent investigation” into allegations that Oxfam staff paid survivors of the 2010 Haiti earthquake for sex.

#WASHINGTON: A second White House aide in a week has resigned over domestic abuse claims.

#AIR RAIDS: Israel struck a dozen targets in Syria in “large-scale” raids after an Israeli fighter jet crashed under fire from Syrian air defences in a severe increase in tensions.

PARTING SHOT

There were a few noteworthy points from Sinn Féin’s Ard Fheis today – including Mary Lou quoting an old Irish ballad and the prison diary of Bobby Sands, and a pop taken at Leo Varadkar’s “people who get up early in the morning” comment, of course.

But this picture, taken by our political correspondent Christina Finn, seems to really sum up the day – Sinn Féin’s old and new leaders engulfed by their supporters.

Source: Christina Finn

Comments have been closed for legal reasons