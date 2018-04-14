Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Cara Sturgess joins a celebration march for the Irish language across the Dublin city today. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding are to leave Ulster, the IRFU said

and Stuart Olding are to leave Ulster, the IRFU said A murder investigation was launched into the death of a 49-year-old man

investigation was launched into the death of a 49-year-old man A 17-year-old girl was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Wicklow

incident in Wicklow Young Irish actor Barry Keoghan spoke about growing up in 13 foster homes

spoke about growing up in 13 foster homes A Canadian-based NGO plans to send an ‘observation team’ to Ireland to monitor the referendum on the Eighth Amendment

A woman diagnosed with “incurable” cervical cancer at 24 years of age explained why she’s involved in the campaign about the HPV vaccine.

WORLD

Theresa May during a press conference in 10 Downing Street. Source: Simon Dawson via PA Images

#AIRSTRIKES: The US, UK and France bombed three government locations in Syria in an operation targeting alleged chemical weapons sites.

#REACTION: Russia and opposition politicians in the UK and Ireland criticised the decision to launch airstrikes; which Germany and Israel backed the action.

#ISRAEL-PALESTINE: Four Palestinians were killed and several others injured in a mysterious blast in the southeast part of the Gaza Strip.

#LONDON: British Transport police have said they are investigating a “vicious and racially-motivated assault” on the London underground late last week.

PARTING SHOT

If ever there was a motivation to get moving, it’s the fairly decent weather we’re getting this weekend, and this incredible accomplishment by a 65-year-old Wicklow woman.

Mary Nolan Hickey left Arklow on New Year’s Day and set out to run around Ireland’s coast to raise money for the Irish RNLI. She arrived back in Arklow today, and received a warm welcome from her family, friends, community and “the RNLI family”.

