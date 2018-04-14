  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 14 April, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Airstrikes by the US, UK and France on chemical weapon targets in Syria had the world talking.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 7:52 PM
1 hour ago 3,265 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

irish 888_90542406 Cara Sturgess joins a celebration march for the Irish language across the Dublin city today. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding are to leave Ulster, the IRFU said
  • A murder investigation was launched into the death of a 49-year-old man
  • A 17-year-old girl was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Wicklow
  • Young Irish actor Barry Keoghan spoke about growing up in 13 foster homes
  • A Canadian-based NGO plans to send an ‘observation team’ to Ireland to monitor the referendum on the Eighth Amendment
  • A woman diagnosed with “incurable” cervical cancer at 24 years of age explained why she’s involved in the campaign about the HPV vaccine.

WORLD

Syria conflict Theresa May during a press conference in 10 Downing Street. Source: Simon Dawson via PA Images

#AIRSTRIKES: The US, UK and France bombed three government locations in Syria in an operation targeting alleged chemical weapons sites.

#REACTION: Russia and opposition politicians in the UK and Ireland criticised the decision to launch airstrikes; which Germany and Israel backed the action.

#ISRAEL-PALESTINE: Four Palestinians were killed and several others injured in a mysterious blast in the southeast part of the Gaza Strip.

#LONDON: British Transport police have said they are investigating a “vicious and racially-motivated assault” on the London underground late last week.

PARTING SHOT

If ever there was a motivation to get moving, it’s the fairly decent weather we’re getting this weekend, and this incredible accomplishment by a 65-year-old Wicklow woman.

Mary Nolan Hickey left Arklow on New Year’s Day and set out to run around Ireland’s coast to raise money for the Irish RNLI. She arrived back in Arklow today, and received a warm welcome from her family, friends, community and “the RNLI family”.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

