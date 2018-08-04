Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRISH
- They did it! Ireland’s hockey team are through to the World Cup – for the first time ever
- A wildfire uncovered a huge WWII-era ‘EIRE’ sign on Bray Head
- Someone has won €1 million in the EuroMillions – will they come forward?
- Fines could be introduced for Dublin Bus passengers who won’t fold buggies to make way for wheelchair users
- A VAT hike for large hotels is likely – and Minister Shane Ross says that overcharging for hotel rooms is ruining Ireland’s reputation
- 16 Labour councillors have dismissed calls for a new party leader
- Multiple allegations have been made of assaults on residents of Irish disability services, FOI documents show
- Renowned Irish fiddler Tommy Peoples died, aged 70.
- Huge crowds gathered in Belfast for its Pride event
WORLD
#NORTH KOREA The country criticised the US for acting with ‘alarming’ impatience on the denuclearisation issue.
#DENMARK The first fine has reportedly been handed out in Denmark to a woman for wearing a full-face veil.
#UK A body was found in the search for a missing young woman named Samantha Eastwood in the UK today.
#EUROPE Three people have died as near-record temperatures hit Europe.
#LOST JJ Abrams apologised after Evangeline Lilly said that she felt uncomfortable over nude scenes in the TV show Lost.
PARTING SHOT
Noticed more facial tattoos lately on well-known musicians and celebrities? This New York Times piece charts how perceptions of tattoos on the face have changed over the years.
COMMENTS