Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today's news.
IRELAND
- Two people arrested over an ATM skimming scam appeared in court.
- Mary Lou McDonald said Ireland rejoining the Commonwealth is a debate worth having in the context of a united Ireland.
- Irish author John Boyne opened up about the night he almost took his own life.
- Farmers have warned that not enough is being done to deal with the fodder crisis.
- Twelve vintage tractors were stolen from a property in Co Down.
- Parts of the internal mall in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre is to be demolished.
- Three men were stabbed in a fight outside a pub in Co. Antrim.
- Dublin reached its sixth All-Ireland Football final in eight years after defeating Galway.
WORLD
#SEATTLE: A ‘suicidal’ airline employee stole an empty plane from a Seattle airport before crashing it into a small island. Eyewitnesses captured the event on video.
#UK: A man died following an explosion at a UK military hardware factory near Salisbury.
#NO LIFTOFF: Nasa postponed the planned launch of a probe towards the Sun because of a technical hitch.
#PAYOUT: A US jury has ordered chemical giant Monsanto to pay out nearly $290 million for failing to warn a dying groundskeeper that its weed killer Roundup might cause cancer.
PARTING SHOT
In an incredible summer for Irish sportswomen, The42.ie’s Emma Duffy argues that the old arguments about watching women play sport are being ripped apart.
