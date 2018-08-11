Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Aaron Lockhart as Leatherface at Comic Con Dublin in the Convention Center. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Netherland’s Laura Smulders at the European BMX Championships in Glasgow. Source: PA Images

#SEATTLE: A ‘suicidal’ airline employee stole an empty plane from a Seattle airport before crashing it into a small island. Eyewitnesses captured the event on video.

#UK: A man died following an explosion at a UK military hardware factory near Salisbury.

#NO LIFTOFF: Nasa postponed the planned launch of a probe towards the Sun because of a technical hitch.

#PAYOUT: A US jury has ordered chemical giant Monsanto to pay out nearly $290 million for failing to warn a dying groundskeeper that its weed killer Roundup might cause cancer.

PARTING SHOT

'Irish sports women are leading the way and there's no longer this dominant sense of tokenism' writes Emma Duffy https://t.co/KdxpTgtged — The Journal Voices (@TJ_Voices) August 11, 2018 Source: The Journal Voices /Twitter

In an incredible summer for Irish sportswomen, The42.ie’s Emma Duffy argues that the old arguments about watching women play sport are being ripped apart.