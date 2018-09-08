Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Government was roundly criticised after it emerged a 92-year-old woman was left on a chair in an Emergency Department for over 24 hours.
- A new party held a meeting today calling for Ireland to leave the EU.
- It emerged that daylight savings could be scrapped by 2021.
- A group of older people decided to get tattoos to fight ageism.
- Ireland rugby international Dominic Ryan was forced into retirement due to concussion.
- A rickshaw depository caught fire on Chancery Street in Dublin overnight.
- It emerged that Premier Inn revealed plans to open its first Dublin city-centre hotel in a long-vacant site on George’s Street.
- Leo Varadkar said that Trump’s visit to Ireland will cost the State several million.
INTERNATIONAL
#UK: A mother and her child who fell onto the track on the London Underground narrowly avoided being hit by a train by hiding in a pit beneath the rails.
#ITALY: The country’s far right leader Matteo Salvini said he plans to “save Europe” after meeting with Steve Bannon.
#NEPAL: Six people died after a helicopter crashed in Nepal.
PARTING SHOT
Sometimes drivers get annoyed when they enter a 30mph zone but most just reduce their speed and get on with it – not poor old Brian McFadden.
The former Westlife star, 38, was spotted doing 39mph in 30mph zone in Nottingham.
He admitted breaking the speed limit and was disqualified because it was his fourth speeding offence in three years.
He started getting a bit of flak on Twitter and it’s safe to say his patience had already been expended. Whoops.
COMMENTS