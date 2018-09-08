Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A competitor enters the water at the Vodafone Dublin City Triathlon. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

INTERNATIONAL

North Korea military attending an evening gala held on the eve of the 70th anniversary of the state's founding. Source: Kin Cheung via PA

#UK: A mother and her child who fell onto the track on the London Underground narrowly avoided being hit by a train by hiding in a pit beneath the rails.

#ITALY: The country’s far right leader Matteo Salvini said he plans to “save Europe” after meeting with Steve Bannon.

#NEPAL: Six people died after a helicopter crashed in Nepal.

PARTING SHOT

Sometimes drivers get annoyed when they enter a 30mph zone but most just reduce their speed and get on with it – not poor old Brian McFadden.

The former Westlife star, 38, was spotted doing 39mph in 30mph zone in Nottingham.

He admitted breaking the speed limit and was disqualified because it was his fourth speeding offence in three years.

He started getting a bit of flak on Twitter and it’s safe to say his patience had already been expended. Whoops.

Source: Twitter