Here’s What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND

Breast cancer survivor Emma Cassidy from Raheny at Ireland’s Great Pink Run in the Phoenix Park today. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

WORLD

The clash between King Harold and William the Conqueror was re-enacted today on the anniversary of the Battle of Hastings. Source: Gareth Fuller/PA Images

#DIPLOMATIC ROW: US President Donald Trump has threatened Saudi Arabia with “severe punishment” if journalist Jamal Khasoggi was killed inside its Istanbul consulate.

#WEST BANK: A Palestinian woman has died of her wounds after Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank threw stones at the car she was travelling in.

#DEFROCKED: Pope Francis has defrocked two Chilean bishops for the alleged sexual abuse of minors after a meeting between the pontiff and the president of Chile.

PARTING SHOT

This week, it’s this beautiful shot of a tango class on the bandstand in St. Stephen’s Green in Dublin.