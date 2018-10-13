Here’s What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- All six presidential candidates faced off in a debate for the first time today.
- Take Back the City protesters occupied Airbnb’s HQ in Dublin.
- A mini Cabinet reshuffle has seen Richard Bruton become Communications Minister.
- New documents have revealed complaints by staff in emergency accommodation shelters.
- Eir broadband is down for customers across the country.
- A young woman was airlifted to hospital after falling from a cliff in Co Clare.
- Three people arrested after a number of firearms were seized in postal packages from the US have been released.
- A man in his 20s died after his car hit a wall on the N4 in Westmeath.
- Gardaí are seeking help to find a missing man in Dublin.
WORLD
#DIPLOMATIC ROW: US President Donald Trump has threatened Saudi Arabia with “severe punishment” if journalist Jamal Khasoggi was killed inside its Istanbul consulate.
#WEST BANK: A Palestinian woman has died of her wounds after Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank threw stones at the car she was travelling in.
#DEFROCKED: Pope Francis has defrocked two Chilean bishops for the alleged sexual abuse of minors after a meeting between the pontiff and the president of Chile.
PARTING SHOT
Each weekened, photographer and filmmaker Donal Moloney shares an image with TheJournal.ie’s audience which reflects a small piece of Ireland that resonates with us all.
This week, it’s this beautiful shot of a tango class on the bandstand in St. Stephen’s Green in Dublin.
