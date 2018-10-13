This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 13 October, 2018
Here’s What Happened Today: Saturday

Áras candidates debate, Take Back the City takes AirBnb and Eir broadband is down.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 13 Oct 2018, 8:04 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

79 NO FEE Great Pink Run Breast cancer survivor Emma Cassidy from Raheny at Ireland’s Great Pink Run in the Phoenix Park today. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

WORLD

Battle of Hastings anniversary The clash between King Harold and William the Conqueror was re-enacted today on the anniversary of the Battle of Hastings. Source: Gareth Fuller/PA Images

#DIPLOMATIC ROW: US President Donald Trump has threatened Saudi Arabia with “severe punishment” if journalist Jamal Khasoggi was killed inside its Istanbul consulate.

#WEST BANK: A Palestinian woman has died of her wounds after Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank threw stones at the car she was travelling in.

#DEFROCKED: Pope Francis has defrocked two Chilean bishops for the alleged sexual abuse of minors after a meeting between the pontiff and the president of Chile.  

PARTING SHOT

TANG

Each weekened, photographer and filmmaker Donal Moloney shares an image with TheJournal.ie’s audience which reflects a small piece of Ireland that resonates with us all.  

This week, it’s this beautiful shot of a tango class on the bandstand in St. Stephen’s Green in Dublin

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

