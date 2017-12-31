Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Thousands of homes were left without power as Storm Dylan passed through the country last night. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney. Source: AAP/PA Images

#SYDNEY: Six people died after a light aircraft crashed into a river in Sydney.

#DENVER: One police officer was shot dead and four of his colleagues were injured in a mass shooting in Denver, Colorado.

#USA: Transgender people will be allowed join the US military from tomorrow despite Trump wanting to ban them.

PARTING SHOT

For some people, the New Year celebrations can be tough. But there is one thing we can all agree on. Watching people fall over is guaranteed to make anyone laugh.

So please indulge yourself on this piece of art thanks to our pals over on the DailyEdge.ie