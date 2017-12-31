Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí started a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in Limerick.
- Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has ordered the management at a Direct Provision centre in Limerick after reports that residents were ‘denied Christmas celebrations’.
- Limerick students created a device which can help track Alzheimer’s patients.
- An extra €60,000 has been given to the society of the St Vincent De Paul to help families struggling in the New Year.
- Gardaí started an investigation after an incident where a fox was allegedly killed by dogs during a hunt on Stephen’s Day.
- A strange story about a stolen lawnmower somehow made into official government records 30 years ago.
- Storm Dylan caused hundreds of home to be without power as a yellow weather warning stayed in place.
- Two men were arrested after a stabbing incident in Clare.
INTERNATIONAL
#SYDNEY: Six people died after a light aircraft crashed into a river in Sydney.
#DENVER: One police officer was shot dead and four of his colleagues were injured in a mass shooting in Denver, Colorado.
#USA: Transgender people will be allowed join the US military from tomorrow despite Trump wanting to ban them.
PARTING SHOT
For some people, the New Year celebrations can be tough. But there is one thing we can all agree on. Watching people fall over is guaranteed to make anyone laugh.
