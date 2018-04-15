Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The crew of LÉ Samuel Beckett before their departure today for the Mediterranean to take part in Operation Sophia. Source: Department for Defence

Paddy Jackson is likely to be offered a contract by a top French club after having his contract with the IRFU revoked, The Sunday Times reports

is likely to be offered a contract by a top French club after having his contract with the IRFU revoked, The Sunday Times reports Two teenagers have been missing from their Cork city homes for two days

have been missing from their Cork city homes for two days A political commentator has said he’s not sure the Seanad ‘is worth saving’

‘is worth saving’ Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for 8 counties tomorrow

warning for 8 counties tomorrow Gardaí seized cannabis worth €38k after stopping a car for speeding in Tipperary

worth €38k after stopping a car for speeding in Tipperary A Romanian truck driver found dead at Rosslare Port died from a heart condition

found dead at Rosslare Port died from a heart condition Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run in Wicklow that’s left a girl in a critical condition.

WORLD

Source: DPA/PA Images

#AIRSTRIKES: More Western airstrikes in Syria would provoke “chaos” in international relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

#CATALONIA: Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Barcelona to protest the jailing of nine separatist leaders facing trial on “rebellion” charges.

#C-OH-ME: Ex-FBI chief James Comey said his belief that Hillary Clinton would be elected US president “was a factor” in the probe into her misuse of a private email server.

PARTING SHOT

There’s been a lot of chat about Facebook this week – not just about Mark Zuckerberg, but about users’ data, Facebook’s business model, and regulation of the social media giant.

If you want a simple catch-up of what’s been going on and an analysis of just how private your Facebook details are, Wired has a fascinating discussion about it all (including an interesting point about how Facebook monitors the Internet activity of people who never had a Facebook account. Gasp).