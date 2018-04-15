Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Paddy Jackson is likely to be offered a contract by a top French club after having his contract with the IRFU revoked, The Sunday Times reports
- Two teenagers have been missing from their Cork city homes for two days
- A political commentator has said he’s not sure the Seanad ‘is worth saving’
- Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for 8 counties tomorrow
- Gardaí seized cannabis worth €38k after stopping a car for speeding in Tipperary
- A Romanian truck driver found dead at Rosslare Port died from a heart condition
- Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run in Wicklow that’s left a girl in a critical condition.
WORLD
#AIRSTRIKES: More Western airstrikes in Syria would provoke “chaos” in international relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
#CATALONIA: Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Barcelona to protest the jailing of nine separatist leaders facing trial on “rebellion” charges.
#C-OH-ME: Ex-FBI chief James Comey said his belief that Hillary Clinton would be elected US president “was a factor” in the probe into her misuse of a private email server.
PARTING SHOT
There’s been a lot of chat about Facebook this week – not just about Mark Zuckerberg, but about users’ data, Facebook’s business model, and regulation of the social media giant.
If you want a simple catch-up of what’s been going on and an analysis of just how private your Facebook details are, Wired has a fascinating discussion about it all (including an interesting point about how Facebook monitors the Internet activity of people who never had a Facebook account. Gasp).
