Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 15 April, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the news today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 15 Apr 2018, 7:51 PM
NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Crew of LE Samuel Beckett The crew of LÉ Samuel Beckett before their departure today for the Mediterranean to take part in Operation Sophia. Source: Department for Defence

  • Paddy Jackson is likely to be offered a contract by a top French club after having his contract with the IRFU revoked, The Sunday Times reports
  • Two teenagers have been missing from their Cork city homes for two days
  • A political commentator has said he’s not sure the Seanad  ‘is worth saving’
  • Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for 8 counties tomorrow
  • Gardaí seized cannabis worth €38k after stopping a car for speeding in Tipperary
  • A Romanian truck driver found dead at Rosslare Port died from a heart condition
  • Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run in Wicklow that’s left a girl in a critical condition.

WORLD

Demonstration in Barcelona Source: DPA/PA Images

#AIRSTRIKES: More Western airstrikes in Syria would provoke “chaos” in international relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

#CATALONIA: Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Barcelona to protest the jailing of nine separatist leaders facing trial on “rebellion” charges.

#C-OH-ME: Ex-FBI chief James Comey said his belief that Hillary Clinton would be elected US president “was a factor” in the probe into her misuse of a private email server.

PARTING SHOT

There’s been a lot of chat about Facebook this week – not just about Mark Zuckerberg, but about users’ data, Facebook’s business model, and regulation of the social media giant.

If you want a simple catch-up of what’s been going on and an analysis of just how private your Facebook details are, Wired has a fascinating discussion about it all (including an interesting point about how Facebook monitors the Internet activity of people who never had a Facebook account. Gasp).

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

