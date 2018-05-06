  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 6 May, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what happened today.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 6 May 2018, 7:45 PM
49 minutes ago 1,532 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3997809

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

BLUEBELLS AND BUSKERS 758A0820_90544300 Nine year old Grace Breen, from Rathangan, dances while Barbara Devlin and Vinnie Roche play at the Bluebells and Buskers Festival in Killinthomas Woods in Rathangan, County Kildare Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Vatican Swiss Guard Swiss Guard recruits stands at attention during the swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican. Source: Alessandra Tarantino

#PAKISTAN: A minister was shot in an apparent assassination attempt.

#POLAND: At least one person is dead after an earthquake in Poland trapped miners.

#COLOMBIA: The country goes to the polls at the end of the month in the first round of its presidential election.

PARTING SHOT

Donald Glover, AKA Childish Gambino, hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend and took aim at Kanye West’s erratic behaviour.

Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

