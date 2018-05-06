Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí raided an ecstasy pill factory in Kildare and seized €500k of the drug.
- The Department of Housing didn’t comment on claims non-EU nationals may be removed from the homeless list.
- A man died after he crashed his motorbike in Finglas, north Dublin.
- Hotel staff in Ireland are being trained to spot the signs of child trafficking.
- It emerged that HSE boss Tony O’Brien was stepping down from his position four weeks earlier than anticipated.
- A teenager was charged over a drill attack on a woman. in Tyrone.
- Gardai appealed for information after a number of shotguns were stolen from an armoury in Kildare.
- A worker who was alleged to have taken over 200 sick days in five years lost his unfair dismissal claim.
WORLD
#PAKISTAN: A minister was shot in an apparent assassination attempt.
#POLAND: At least one person is dead after an earthquake in Poland trapped miners.
#COLOMBIA: The country goes to the polls at the end of the month in the first round of its presidential election.
PARTING SHOT
Donald Glover, AKA Childish Gambino, hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend and took aim at Kanye West’s erratic behaviour.Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube
