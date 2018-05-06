Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Nine year old Grace Breen, from Rathangan, dances while Barbara Devlin and Vinnie Roche play at the Bluebells and Buskers Festival in Killinthomas Woods in Rathangan, County Kildare Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Swiss Guard recruits stands at attention during the swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican. Source: Alessandra Tarantino

#PAKISTAN: A minister was shot in an apparent assassination attempt.

#POLAND: At least one person is dead after an earthquake in Poland trapped miners.

#COLOMBIA: The country goes to the polls at the end of the month in the first round of its presidential election.

PARTING SHOT

Donald Glover, AKA Childish Gambino, hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend and took aim at Kanye West’s erratic behaviour.