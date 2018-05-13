Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A pilot and a seven-year-old boy are in a serious condition after a light aircraft crashed in Offaly.
- A Coast Guard helicopter rescued three swimmers who got into difficult in the water near the Wooden Bridge in Clontarf in Dublin.
- Tánaiste Simon Coveney told the BBC that he wanted to see the British government follow through on its Brexit border commitments.
- A motorcyclist died after his bike struck a pole in Westmeath.
- Gardaí are investigating after videos shared widely around social media showed cars driving recklessly around Finglas.
- Mattie McGrath TD accused the Taoiseach of lobbying tech giants Google and Facebook to ban Eighth Amendment referendum ads.
- Up to 3,000 more people may still be affected by the tracker mortgage scandal.
- There was one winner of last nights €8.5 million Lotto jackpot, with the winning ticket sold in Galway.
WORLD
#FRANCE: Investigations are continuing into the background of a 20-year-old Frenchman who killed one man and wounded four other people during a stabbing spree in Paris.
#AUSTRALIA: The grieving father of four children who were killed in a family mass murder has said their grandfather was to blame for what he called a planned shooting.
#KILAUEA: Hawaii’s Big Island is bracing for a potential volcanic explosion after new fissures opened up around the Kilauea volcano.
PARTING SHOTSource: Electric Ireland/YouTube
For those of you who took part in yesterday’s Darkness into Light for Pieta House, sponsors Electric Ireland put together a video to celebrate yesterday’s walk and the 10 years of the event.
