Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 13 May, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Light aircraft crash in Offaly, Coast Guard rescue in Dublin a stabbing spree in Paris.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 13 May 2018, 7:48 PM
47 minutes ago 2,338 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Eurovision Return 007 Ireland's Eurovision crew return home. L-to-r, co-songwriter Mark Caplice, dancer Alan McGrath, RTÉ’s Marty Whelan, dancer Kevin O'Dwyer and co-songwriter Laura Elizabeth Hughes. Source: Andres Poveda

WORLD

Lebanon Daily Life Bakr al-Malla, a Turkish youth, on the waterfront promenade, in Beirut. Source: Bilal Hussein/PA Images

#FRANCE: Investigations are continuing into the background of a 20-year-old Frenchman who killed one man and wounded four other people during a stabbing spree in Paris.

#AUSTRALIA: The grieving father  of four children who were killed in a family mass murder has said their grandfather was to blame for what he called a planned shooting.

#KILAUEA: Hawaii’s Big Island is bracing for a potential volcanic explosion after new fissures opened up around the Kilauea volcano.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Electric Ireland/YouTube

For those of you who took part in yesterday’s Darkness into Light for Pieta House, sponsors Electric Ireland put together a video to celebrate yesterday’s walk and the 10 years of the event.

