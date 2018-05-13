Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ireland's Eurovision crew return home. L-to-r, co-songwriter Mark Caplice, dancer Alan McGrath, RTÉ’s Marty Whelan, dancer Kevin O'Dwyer and co-songwriter Laura Elizabeth Hughes. Source: Andres Poveda

WORLD

Bakr al-Malla, a Turkish youth, on the waterfront promenade, in Beirut. Source: Bilal Hussein/PA Images

#FRANCE: Investigations are continuing into the background of a 20-year-old Frenchman who killed one man and wounded four other people during a stabbing spree in Paris.

#AUSTRALIA: The grieving father of four children who were killed in a family mass murder has said their grandfather was to blame for what he called a planned shooting.

#KILAUEA: Hawaii’s Big Island is bracing for a potential volcanic explosion after new fissures opened up around the Kilauea volcano.

PARTING SHOT

For those of you who took part in yesterday’s Darkness into Light for Pieta House, sponsors Electric Ireland put together a video to celebrate yesterday’s walk and the 10 years of the event.