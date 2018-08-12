Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Presidential candidate Gavin Duffy at the Tullamore Show in Co Offaly. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Friends of Richard Russell, who stole a plane from Seattle airport, comfort each other. Source: Bettina Hansen/PA Images

#RICHARD RUSSELL: The family of an airline employee who stole a passenger plane from a Seattle airport and crashed it have paid tribute to a “faithful husband and loving son”.

#NASA: A $1.5 billion spaceprobe has blasted off towards the Sun a day after the planned launch.

#BREXIT: A new analysis of of Brexit polling has suggested that a huge amount of UK constituencies that voted to leave the EU would now vote differently.

#WHITE HOUSE TAPES: Former US presidential advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman has released conversations she secretly recorded in the White House.

PARTING SHOT

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan made history at the European Championships by winning a gold medal, Ireland’s first ever medal at that level of gymnastics.