Sunday 12 August, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Gold for Ireland, Nasa launches probe and the Omagh bombing remembered.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 12 Aug 2018, 8:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0035 Gavin Duffy at Tullamore Show copy_90551202Presidential candidate Gavin Duffy at the Tullamore Show in Co Offaly.Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Stolen AirplaneFriends of Richard Russell, who stole a plane from Seattle airport, comfort each other.Source: Bettina Hansen/PA Images

#RICHARD RUSSELL: The  family of an airline employee who stole a passenger plane from a Seattle airport and crashed it have paid tribute to a “faithful husband and loving son”.

#NASA: A $1.5 billion spaceprobe has blasted off towards the Sun a day after the planned launch.

#BREXIT: A new analysis of of Brexit polling has suggested that a huge amount of UK constituencies that voted to leave the EU would now vote differently.

#WHITE HOUSE TAPES: Former US presidential advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman has released conversations she secretly recorded in the White House.

PARTING SHOT

Posted by on Sunday, 12 August 2018

 

 

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan made history at the European Championships by winning a gold medal, Ireland’s first ever medal at that level of gymnastics.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

