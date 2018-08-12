Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- An investigation has been launched into the sudden death of a woman in Louth.
- A Dublin parish priest has stepped aside to allow for the investigation of historical allegations.
- Survivors and families of those killed in the Omagh bombing have held an interfaith service to mark its 20-year anniversary.
- Three men and a woman were arrested in Co Louth after the seizure of a handgun.
- Injuries or near-injuries of patients at Irish hospitals jumped last year, according to new figures.
- A woman who was sacked on the same day she told employer she had to attend pregnancy appointment was awarded €10,000.
- The Dublin Cycling Campaign held a protest cycle in the city.
- Tyrone beat Monaghan by a single point to book a place in the All-Ireland football final.
WORLD
#RICHARD RUSSELL: The family of an airline employee who stole a passenger plane from a Seattle airport and crashed it have paid tribute to a “faithful husband and loving son”.
#NASA: A $1.5 billion spaceprobe has blasted off towards the Sun a day after the planned launch.
#BREXIT: A new analysis of of Brexit polling has suggested that a huge amount of UK constituencies that voted to leave the EU would now vote differently.
#WHITE HOUSE TAPES: Former US presidential advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman has released conversations she secretly recorded in the White House.
PARTING SHOT
Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan made history at the European Championships by winning a gold medal, Ireland’s first ever medal at that level of gymnastics.
