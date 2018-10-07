Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

Emma Mhic Mhathúna Source: RollingNews.ie

Members of Castellers de Sants fall as they try to complete their human tower during the 27th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain. Source: Emilio Morenatti via PA

#USA: At least 20 people died after a limo crashed into pedestrians in New York state.

#HAITI: An earthquake killed at least 11 people and injured 135 others.

#GERMANY: Eight police officers were injured as concert-goers at a far-right concert flung bottles and stones at them.

So, the whole McGregor/Khabib kerfuffle – it wasn’t exactly pretty, was it?

A lot of people were waking up this morning annoyed and upset that the Dubliner had lost.

At least there were loads of meme-generating lads and ladies to make the harsh bump of reality a little easier for those who thought the Crumlin chap was going to win.

A personal favourite below.

Source: Facebook/Ireland Simpsons Fans