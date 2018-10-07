Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- One of the central campaigners in the Cervical Check scandal, Emma Mhic Mhathuna, died aged 37.
- A number of items face more tax hikes as we reveal what we can expect in the upcoming budget.
- Chaos erupted in Las Vegas after Conor McGregor’s defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov – The42.ie was there and saw it all happen.
- A teenage girl was seriously injured after a firework went off in her hand.
- Revenue dismantled two fuel laundering plants in Louth.
- A man was arrested after gardaí seized a gun and €60k worth of MDMA.
- Lidl Ireland announced it won’t be selling single use plastic bags after next year.
- Kylie Minogue was forced to cancel her Dublin show tonight due to a throat infection.
WORLD
#USA: At least 20 people died after a limo crashed into pedestrians in New York state.
#HAITI: An earthquake killed at least 11 people and injured 135 others.
#GERMANY: Eight police officers were injured as concert-goers at a far-right concert flung bottles and stones at them.
PARTING SHOT
So, the whole McGregor/Khabib kerfuffle – it wasn’t exactly pretty, was it?
A lot of people were waking up this morning annoyed and upset that the Dubliner had lost.
At least there were loads of meme-generating lads and ladies to make the harsh bump of reality a little easier for those who thought the Crumlin chap was going to win.
A personal favourite below.
